Avengers Endgame's World Class VFX Machinery Has Done Everything Right, Here's How
Taking bonus points for its exemplary visual effects, Avengers: Endgame seamlessly traverses in realms, planets and timelines.
Avengers Endgame is killing it at the box office.
Avengers: Endgame will go down in the history as one of the most memorable films ever made. The Marvel Studios subculture, MCU, has managed to grip millions with its storytelling and unique approach towards bringing a comic book character to life. And more than anything, Endgame is also an emotional tribute to the millions of fans who have spent over a decade with these flawed superheroes.
Kevin Feige recently said in an interview, “We want the movies to reflect the audience and we want every member of our global audience to see themselves reflected on the screen.”
This reflects in Marvel's recent approach towards birthing characters and building worlds that haven't been shown on the big screen before.
Powered by the eccentric performance of the stellar cast, Endgame is capable of making you laugh in the most intense situations as well as give the audience some genuine tears. However, any Marvel Studios outing is incomplete without the actions sequences that are closely knitted with VFX shots.
Taking bonus points for its exemplary visual effects, Endgame seamlessly traverses in realms, planets and timelines. Be it bringing in high end gizmos that could draw power from space or building comic characters that are capable of evoking turbulence of emotions, Russo Brothers' tribute races ahead of its counterparts without a glitch.
Beginning from 2008 release Iron Man, Marvel's command over lighting, facial animation and development of fictional backdrops has come a long way. Endgame, the culmination of Infinity Saga, demanded them to upscale their visual game. Visual effects for Endgame were created by ILM, Weta Digital, DNEG, Framestore, Cinesite, Digital Domain, Rise, Lola VFX, Cantina Creative, Capital T, Technicolor VFX, and Territory Studio. They worked for over 3,000 visual effects shots in the film.
In fact, directors Anthony and Joe Russo have taken inspiration from the past titles like The Winter Soldier, Civil War, Black Panther and Captain Marvel among others to build befitting finale. While the first half still holds back in terms of visual grandeur, the second half goes full throttle and puts forth a flawless visual genius.
Reportedly, to create Thanos for the film, the VFX team produced over 400 visual effects shots. The company also created a new facial capture application called Masquerade, specifically for the film which was based on the concept of machine learning through computer algorithms.
Hollywood Reporter writes that before the cast began filming, facial expressions of Josh Brolin (Thanos) were captured by the VFX team. Later it was infused with the Masquerade to "create a higher-resolution version of what Brolin did on set".
The Mad Titan is the indomitable villain you simply cannot hate. While in Infinity War he ruthlessly wipes half the population of the earth, Endgame brings to the forefront the very reason behind the catastrophe. Russo Brothers ensure while they amaze the audience with out-and-out action, they don’t compromise with the plot, the characters and the very reason for the fight.
