Avengers Endgame: Here's How Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson Define True Friendship Goals
Chris Evans' Steve Rogers and Scarlett Johansson's Natasha Romanov's bond has proven to be one of the most engaging and true relationships in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Image courtesy: Twitter
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has always emphasised the importance of friendship and love. The key to saving the universe, or just one city, is usually teamwork. Over the course of 10 years, we've seen all kinds of team-ups in the MCU. In 2012, Earth's mightiest heroes came together for the first time in The Avengers. In Captain America: Civil War they divided into two groups and fought against each other. But, the superheroes united once again in Avengers: Infinity War to face their greatest threat-- Thanos.
However, the bond of Chris Evans' Steve Rogers (aka Captain America) and Scarlett Johansson's Natasha Romanov (aka Black Widow) has proven to be one of the most engaging and true relationships in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, despite several differences in their teams.
In fact, their unlikely friendship has actually grown into one of the most consistent and enjoyable relationships in the entire saga.
Now, a picture tweeted out by the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), gave us a sneak peek into Chris and Scarlett's off-screen bonding.
In a set photo from Avengers: Endgame, Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson are both seen playing Tetris on the original Game Boy, link cables and all, and full of smiles.
Ruffalo wrote: "#FBF to our long days on the #AvengersEndgame set @ChrisEvans Only 2️⃣ more weeks to go!"
Avengers: Endgame hits theatres on April 26 worldwide.
#FBF to our long days on the #AvengersEndgame set 👾 @ChrisEvans— Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) April 12, 2019
Only 2️⃣ more weeks to go! pic.twitter.com/yNYSUhHi6v
