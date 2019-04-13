English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
This is how Jeremey 'Hawkeye' Renner Avoids Giving Spoilers for 'Avengers Endgame'
Jeremy Renner explained that promoting 'Avengers Endgame' has been difficult because they can't talk about it, and hence he has fabricated this fun way to avoid giving away any spoilers.
A lot of Hawkeye fans were disappointed when the ace archer was not seen in Avengers: Infinity War. But Jeremey Renner who plays the iconic character made it to Avengers: Endgame and how! After much anticipation, the actor finally appeared in the trailer of Marvel Cinematic Universe's 22nd film, and now he is on his heels to promote the film with his co-actors Paul Rudd (Ant Man), Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr), Chris Evans (Captain America), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk) and Brie Larson (Captain Marvel) among others.
Earlier on Rudd's birthday, Renner took to social media to share a fake poster of a film called '50 Year Old Virgins'. Renner and Rudd embraced each other in the image, which said that the film is currently in theatres. He uses it as his shield against spoilers during Endgame's press tour.
When the actor quizzed about the same on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Renner explained that promoting the upcoming Avengers film has been difficult because they can't talk about it, and hence he has fabricated this fun way to avoid giving away any spoilers.
"Paul and I decided during the part of this press tour to make up a movie that we're in that we actually could talk about," hollywoodreporter.com quoted the actor as saying.
"So we're 50-year-old virgins and we can speak about that all you want," he added.
The host asked if they made up anecdotes from the set to discuss while doing publicity. "We can just kind of make that up," he said. "We played ping pong a lot. We're champions, the 50-year-old virgins."
Meanwhile, a Hawkeye miniseries is in the works on the Disney+ streaming service starring Renner in the lead role. Reportedly, the actor will reprise his role as Marvel archer Clint Barton on the limited series.
The project is described as an adventure series in which Clint Barton, aka Hawkeye, will pass the torch to Kate Bishop. For the unversed, Bishop is a Marvel Comics character who took up the Hawkeye mantle after Barton. She is also a member of the group known as the Young Avengers.
Renner has been playing the Marvel comics character since 2011 with an uncredited cameo in Thor. He went on to play the role in Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron and Captain America: Civil War, and will next be seen in Avengers: Endgame, which hits theatre on April 26.
