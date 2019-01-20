LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Updated:January 20, 2019, 6:37 PM IST
Avengers Endgame: Here's How Thanos Survived the Catastrophic Destruction of Titan
A still of Thanos from Avengers: Infinity War (Twitter)
Avengers: Endgame is just months away from us and the excitement is at its peak. As the film marks the end of phase three of Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), fans have been trying to connect the dots to make a synchronised storyline.

In the last Avengers film, Avengers: Infinity War, fans saw that the universe is under threat as Thanos is out there to finish half the population, the reason being, an imbalance in the universe which led to the destruction of his home planet Titan.

But what makers didn't reveal was how Thanos survived the catastrophic destruction. But finally, we have the answer to it. In the book Avengers Infinity War-The Art of the Movie, Eleni Roussos explains that the Mad Titan was banned from entering Titan after his real intentions were revealed. As a result, he was not present there when the planet was destroyed.

Thanos is one of the most unique characters in MCU. Unlike other antagonists, his idea behind the destruction of the cosmos is not led by a foul conspiracy. He does not plan to settle scores for personal means, instead, he wants to work for the greater good even if it results in the deaths of millions of creatures.

Detailing more about Thanos' character, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige had earlier said, "Thanos has been lurking in the shadows with a desire to obtain these Infinity Stones, which has played a big part in our other films."

Talking about building the character and his mission Feige said, "Storytelling devices that we’ve seeded into every film will continue to play a part and come together. We’ve been teasing this for six years. That’s a long time to tease something cinematically before paying it off. Thanos has to be the greatest villain in our movies."

Will the Mad Titan take over the universe or the Avengers will find a way to save the planet, we'll find put when Avengers: endgame hits the theaters in April 2019.

