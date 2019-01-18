English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Avengers Endgame: Here's Why Don Cheadle Refuses to Do Press Conference With Mark Ruffalo
Recently Don Cheadle (War Machine) who appeared on 'The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon' agreed to Ruffalo's spoilers spree stating that "He (Mark Ruffalo) runs his mouth a lot."
Image courtesy: Twitter
Avengers: Endgame is just months away from its release and unlike previous Marvel films, this is the first time that fans haven't had any spoilers so far, not even from Mark Ruffalo who almost released the Avengers: Infinity War plot last year.
Ruffalo who is popular to play Hulk in the Marvel movies is infamous for giving out spoilers. Recently Don Cheadle (War Machine) who appeared on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, agreed to Ruffalo's spoilers spree stating that "He (Mark Ruffalo) runs his mouth a lot."
Later, Fallon quizzed if Cheadle refused to do press conferences with Ruffalo on future Marvel Studios films the actor confirmed with affirmation.
He said, "why do I need that hassle, right? I don't need to be sitting next to him when he blows the whole reveal of the movie. He and Tom Holland are a little chatty."
Earlier, while shooting for The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the actor revealed a lot more than he's allowed to.
The video clip was widely shared on social media. In the clip Mark goes on to narrate his Hulk sequence, as he jumps on the couches vandalising Jimmy's sets, getting into excruciating details. He comes to a halt only when the host asks him to stop giving spoilers. "That's enough spoilers. We have to see the movie," shouted Fallon. Though we don't get to know any of those details because the entire sequence is beeped out.
Realising the damage he's made. Mark took to Twitter asking Jimmy to edit the sequence. He wrote, "@JimmyFallon, I trust that you will cut my spoiler slip on the show tonight. That was “off the record” homey. Please don’t get me in trouble with Marvel (Barry) again. DM me back."
To this, Jimmy replied, "Dude, it’s too late - already sent the final show to Burbank for air. Are you sure you’re gonna be in trouble? We could maybe bleep it out. What is “DM”?"
But before something could be done, Russo Brothers tweeted: “Mark, you’re fired.”
Likewise, during the promotions of Avengers: Infinity War, Cheadle and Ruffalo appeared together on a chat show and the latter burped out the plot of the film. The actor was about to say 'half the population dies' but instead ends up saying 'everyone dies'. However, his interview was kept on hold until the film made it to the theatres.
| Edited by: Vaishali Jain
