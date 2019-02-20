English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Avengers Endgame: How Paul Rudd's Ant-Man Will Play Crucial Role into Infinity War Ending & New Film
Here's why Ant-Man is so important for 'Avengers: Endgame'.
Evangeline Lilly and Paul Rudd in a still from 'Ant-Man and the Wasp.' (Image: Disney/Marvel Studios via AP)
Leading up to Avengers: Endgame, nearly all marvelmaniacs have been preoccupied with trying to decode, decipher and discuss the fan-theories. And the latest theory heavily hints at time-travel and Marvel Cinematic Universe's tiniest hero, Ant-Man.
Shared online by Reddit user u/burghguy3, the fan theory suggests that Paul Rudd's Ant-Man may be key to undoing Thanos’ snap, which wiped out half of the universe's life in Avengers: Infinity War. Among those “snapped” were Black Panther, Spider-Man, The Wasp, Nick Fury and Doctor Strange.
During Ant-Man and the Wasp's mid-credits scene, Scott Lang/Ant-Man takes a trip to the Quantum Realm to collect healing particles for Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen) and successfully does so. But, when he requests to be pulled back out of the Quanutm Realm, he does not get a response and we see that Hank, Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), and Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) have all been dusted.
This leaves Ant-Man trapped inside the Quantum Realm, but the trailer for Avengers: Endgame confirmed he will make it out. Fans have also speculated how Quantum Realm will function as a means of time travel for the Avengers, owing to the leaked Endgame set photos in which some of the Avengers were seen wearing Quantum Realm devices perhaps to travel back in time to before Thanos snapped his fingers.
“I think most people have seen the theories from the Endgame trailer that Scott was back in 1993 in front of Stark Industries. Well, if he is, I don’t think that would be his first stop. I think if he suddenly came out of the QR and realized he was back in 1993, his first stop would be to Hank. Hank was his mentor, Hank knew about the QR, about the suits, I mean, he literally invented the Pym Particles that brought him to the past. Hank also lives in town.
Some additional evidence: In Ant-man, Hank mentions that he’d been “watching Scott for some time now”. While that could be due to Scott’s criminal exploits, I think it’s because he met him in the past. Hank was also WAY too trusting of Scott with his Pym-tech. This is a guy who goes to great lengths to hide his tech from other people; the whole first movie is about Hank not wanting one of his former mentees from inventing his own version. Yet he hands it over on a silver platter to an ex-con he’s never even met before? It’s because he has met him, in the past, and he already had one of his suits, so Hank knew, logically, that he eventually trusted him with it.
This brings me to the casting speculation. My thought is that Emma Furhmann isn’t playing an older version of Cassie, but a younger version of Hope! She would have been a teenager in the 90s, and Emma even looks like a younger Evangeline Lilly."
Avengers: Endgame will hit theatres in April 2019.
Check out the theory here:
Avengers: Endgame will hit theatres in April 2019.
