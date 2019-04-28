English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Avengers Endgame India Box Office: Marvel Film Earns Rs 104 cr in Two Days
The Russo brothers' directorial, 'Avengers: Endgame', had another huge day at the box office as it collected approximately Rs 51 crore nett plus on its second day.
Image courtesy: Avengers/ Instagram
Marvel's superhero spectacle Avengers: Endgame hauled in to record 104 crore nett at the Indian box office in just two days. Shattering the all-time nationwide opening record by bringing in more than Rs 53 crore, the Russo brothers' directorial had another huge day at the Indian box office as it collected approximately Rs 51 crore nett plus on its second day, reports Box Office India.
The report predicts that the collections of the film will bounce along over the weekend in a similar range due to the huge advance numbers already there for the film. However, it will be Monday to see how big the numbers will grow. The film is expected to earn 155-160 crore nett over the weekend.
Meanwhile, Avengers: Endgame has beaten Aamir Khan-starrer Thugs of Hindostan record, which earned Rs 52.25 crore on its first day of the release.
As per film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film has emerged as the biggest opener from the Hindi film industry. Calling it an "eye-opener" for Bollywood, Adarsh tweeted, "the film sets new benchmarks on Day 1. An eye opener for the industry that feels national holidays/festivals yield best results at the BO."
Before this, Endgame's prequel, Avengers: Infinity War had opened to Rs 31 crore in 2018, and was the highest grossing Hollywood film in India. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, on the other hand, collected an estimated Rs 122.03 (cumulative figure of all languages). The multi-lingual fantasy drama collected an estimated total of Rs 40.75 crore from the Hindi market. The remaining Rs 81 crore was amassed from the other regional markets.
Talking about worldwide collections, Avengers: Endgame opened with a record Rs 1,186 crore. The film beats Star Wars: The Force Awakens for preview record with Rs 419 crore in Thursday evening US previews this week.
The film also continued smashing records at the international box office, crushing Rs 2,130 crore in just its first two days, reports Deadline.
