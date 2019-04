Avengers Endgame Lords Over India Box Office, Earns Rs 186.50 Cr in Three Days

#OneWordReview…#AvengersEndgame: MARVEL-OUS.

Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

The hugely-anticipated film exceeds the humongous expectations... Emotional, humorous, lots and lots of surprises in store... Get ready for a Tsunami at the Boxoffice. #AvengersEndgameReview pic.twitter.com/DW6SQNiEFq — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 25, 2019

The unimaginable craze for #AvengersEndgame only goes to prove, yet again, that the moviegoers are willing to dig into their wallets/purses and shell out exorbitant money for tickets *if* the film is worth it... The charm of watching a film on big screen will never fade. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 28, 2019

Avengers: Endgame—the 22nd and arguably the final film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe—is smashing all box office records in India and the world over.After making a whopping Rs 53 crore at the domestic box office on the opening day, the Marvel film has gone on to collect a staggering Rs 186.50 crore over the weekend, reports Deadline , making it the highest opening weekend collection registered by any Hollywood title in India ever. Before this, Avengers: Infinity War ruled the charts with Rs 120.90 crore gross earnings in the first three days.Released on 2,845 screens across India in four languages—English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu—the film, one of the most anticipated in recent times, stars several Hollywood A-listers, including Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Brie Larson and Bradley Cooper.Notably, the Russo brothers’ directorial has collected a stunning $1.2 billion worldwide within the first three days of its release, performing exceptionally well in several global markets, including North America ($350 million), China ($330.5 million), UK ($53.8 million), Korea ($47.4 million), Mexico ($33.1 million), Australia ($30.8 million), Germany ($26.9 million) and India ($26.7 million), reports Deadline Predicting an avalanche at the domestic box office, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh had tweeted on Thursday, “#OneWordReview… #AvengersEndgame: MARVEL-OUS. Rating: The hugely-anticipated film exceeds the humongous expectations... Emotional, humorous, lots and lots of surprises in store... Get ready for a Tsunami at the Boxoffice. #AvengersEndgameReview.”