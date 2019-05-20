Take the pledge to vote

Avengers Endgame is $170 Million Away from Breaking Avatar's Worldwide Box Office Record

Avengers: Endgame's worldwide earnings are now at $2.615 billion, around $170 million behind Avatar, the biggest movie in the history of cinema.

News18.com

May 20, 2019
The race to the all-time box office crown gets hotter each day as Avengers: Endgame inches closer to Avatar's worldwide box office record. The Marvel film has already replaced another James Cameron film, Titanic, from the second position on the list of top-grossing films in the world. Endgame is now at $2.615 billion, around $170 million behind Avatar's total collections.

The biggest superhero film of all time has already beaten Avatar on
home turf, earning more than the sci-fi fantasy at the US box office, putting it $150 million behind the number one film, Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Although John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum has dethroned Avengers: Endgame at the US/Canada box office this weekend, the superhero film is still in the race to become the topmost earner in the whole world.

Endgame still trails Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which has made $937 million in the US and Canada to sit in the No. 1 position.

On a worldwide basis, Endgame has now made $2.62 billion. Avatar, the biggest movie in the history of cinema, had earned $2.78 billion globally. Despite the threat from John Wick 3, Endgame is expected to stay in theatres for a while longer, so it will be interesting to see if it's able to surpass Avatar's collections before its theatrical run comes to an end, reported Gamespot.

Last week, when Endgame crossed Titanic to become the No. 2 movie of all time globally, Cameron released a statement congratulating Marvel for the incredible achievement that he says demonstrates that the film business is alive and thriving.

