Avengers Endgame is Disney's Most Successful Movie Ever, Made A Whopping Rs 6,868 Crore In Profit

Avengers Endgame poster

Avengers: Endgame was the first film ever to surpass USD 1 billion worldwide in its debut, reaching the milestone in just five days.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 25, 2020, 4:15 PM IST
It was a year ago today that Avengers: Endgame opened and shattered multiple box office records, grossing a first-ever USD 1.2 billion (approximately Rs 9,158 crore) worldwide start to beat Avengers: Infinity War by a wide margin.

On its first anniversary, international publication Deadline put together an in-depth look at the film's box office from the past year, revealing that the Joe and Anthony Russo-directed superhero saga was the most profitable movie of the year.

In fact, Deadline reported that Endgame ended up nearly netting Disney a whopping USD 900 million (approximately Rs 6,868 crore) profit. It was the first film ever to surpass USD 1 billion worldwide in its debut, reaching the milestone in just five days. Its predecessor Avengers: Infinity War held the previous record at 11 days.

After amassing more than USD 2.797 billion, Disney saw an estimated USD 1.18 billion in theatrical rentals, according to Deadline.

Starring Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Brie Larson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Chadwick Boseman and Josh Brolin, the film was a “culmination” of all the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies that had come before, and concluded the arcs of three major characters who helped kick the whole MCU off-- Iron Man, Captain America and Black Widow.

Endgame revolves around the Earth’s Mightiest Heroes going time-traveling, back to specific moments in Marvel history — 2012 New York, 2013 Asgard, 2014 Morag, and 2014 Vormir — to obtain the Infinity Stones and assemble their own Infinity Gauntlet and undo the effects of Thanos’ snap.

