Avengers Endgame is the Catharsis Black Widow was Waiting for All These Years

In the age of modern superhero movies, Scarlett Johansson is definitely a legend. She was among the first actors who director Jon Favreau roped in back in 2010 for Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Iron Man 2, and she continued playing the part of Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow for nine years.Since then, there hasn’t been any shortage of films featuring superheroes, each of which has opened to various degrees of reception. But no matter which superhero was good or bad, we can’t deny the strong performance put forth by Scarlett in all these years. Her character may not have any super powers, but her self-developed skills and never-dying spirit make her stand out from other powered beings.In Marvel’s latest outing, Avengers Endgame, Scarlett’s character arc is one of the most significant and being taken to its logical conclusion. In and out of that black costume, she is a force to be reckoned with.However, directors Joe and Anthony Russo are more interested in exploring her internal conflicts in the movie, rather than her fighting skills, which most of us are already aware of.Of all the original Avengers, she and Clint Barton/Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) may have the most notorious past but Endgame accurately proves that she is not just worthy of a spot on the Avengers team- she’s also one of the team's most quintessential and irreplaceable members.Even though she deserves a lot more credit for being an ever-reliable presence in the MCU, never failing to deliver in the role of Black Widow, Endgame does seem to do comparatively better service to her character than any other previous films.Black Widow is probably the only hero in the MCU who doesn't even have a back story. We really don't know how she became an expert or for that matter, a SHIELD agent, but this movie confirms one thing for sure that she has finally found her family in the Avengers, even as an emotional Natasha says, “I used to have nothing and then I got this family.”We love you 3000 times, Black Widow!