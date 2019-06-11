Take the pledge to vote

Avengers Endgame is This Close to Surpassing Avatar As Highest Grossing Movie of All Time

'Avengers: Endgame' served as the culmination of the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, which kicked off in 2008 with Iron Man.

June 11, 2019
Avengers: Endgame has enjoyed even more success than predicted, pushing the worldwide gross of the Marvel Cinematic Universe past the USD 2 billion mark. The Marvel juggernaut superhero movie picks up in the wake of last year's Infinity War, which saw Thanos turn half of the universe - and half of the franchise's star-studded cast - into dust.

Avengers: Endgame's worldwide total is now USD 2.731 billion, putting the movie within USD 57 million (Rs 395 crore) of catching Avatar's USD 2.788 million to become the highest-grossing film of all time. Avatar still sits in the top spot on the all-time box office list.

Avatar has been the highest-grossing film of all time since 2009, where it raked in a worldwide gross of USD 2.78 billion and became the first movie to make over two billion dollars at the box office. Avatar stole the top spot away from Titanic, which was the highest-grossing film for twelve years before then.

After a record-setting opening weekend which saw the Russo Brothers-directed film raking in a staggering USD 1.22 billion, the Marvel's juggernaut's hot pace predictably cooled off.

The film is currently facing tough competition from John Wick: Chapter 3- Parabellum, Aladdin, Rocketman and Dark Phoenix at the global box office.

The release of Dark Phoenix, Aladdin and Rocketman has visibly slowed Endgame’s momentum at the international and domestic box offices.

Avengers: Endgame served as the culmination of the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, which kicked off in 2008 with Iron Man.

Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).


