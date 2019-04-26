Avengers Endgame Isn't the Only Victim of TamilRockers, Here are the Others

If there is a hype around the film, be sure that TamilRockers will find a way to leak it. The public torrent website uploads pirated versions of Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, English, Malayalam, Kannada and other language films on their site. From Rajinikanth's 2.0, Ranveer Singh's Simmba to now Marvel's Avengers: Endgame they have managed to ruin the theatre experience of a lot of films.While the leak might be good news for those who haven't managed to book tickets for the Marvel film, many fans are disappointed that by tempting people to watch a substandard version of the movie, they are robbing some deserving talents of the due recognition they deserve.The Avengers movies are not just about the storyline, or finding out who wins over whom. Watching the film at a theatre is an experience in itself. There is a reason why IMAX tickets were the first to be sold out when advance bookings for Endgame began.The leak also increases the chances of spoilers finding their way to the audience.Here are some of the highly-anticipated films that TamilRockers has leaked in the past.: Ahead of its scheduled release on November 29, 2018, this Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar film was leaked online despite all precautionary measures.: The dubbed version of the DC's second origin superhero story, starring Jason Momoa, was made available online on TamilRockers after the film released in theatres on 14 December, 2018. Nevertheless, Aquaman went on to rake in ruge numbers at the box office.: Rohit Shetty's cop action-comedy starring Ranveer Singh released in theatres on December 28 and was leaked online the very next day by TamilRockers.: There was much hype around the release of this film, especially due to the star cast including Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan. The film tanked at the box office, but not before getting leaked online before its release on November 8, 2018.: Brie Larson's highly-anticipated superhero film was illegally made available online for download within hours of its theatrical release by the notorious piracy website.: An HD version of DC's superhero film Shazam , starring Zachary Levi, was leaked by Tamilrockers on the day of its release.: The latest victim of TamilRockers' pirated ways was Karan Johar's magnum opus Kalank. Despite a good opening, the film tanked at the box office, and having a pirated version available online surely didn't help.