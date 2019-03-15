English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Avengers Endgame: Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye's New Hairdo is Attention Worthy, But Fans Are Divided
When the new 'Avengers: Endgame' trailer was finally dropped on Thursday, it got fans divided over the assassin's new hairstyle.
In times when the Avengers world is confronted with existential crisis, Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye's new hairdo takes the cake. After the first Avengers: Endgame trailer was launched, people were excited to know that Hawkeye was indeed alive and that he would be reuniting with the Avengers, after missing out from the action in Avengers: Infinity War. However, when the new Avengers: Endgame trailer, the last one before the film releases on April 26, was finally dropped on Thursday, it got fans divided over the his new hairstyle.
Hawkeye is seen sporting in a neat, edgy mohawk, a trend generally associated with punk subculture and teenagers, and is different from his usual short crop of hair--gelled to spike. It has now got fans divided over whether this look suits him or no.
Here is how people are responding to Hawkeye's new look:
Those who liked his look from Avengers: Endgame were far few in number. But, Hawkeye did manage to get some love.
While some assumed that Hawkeye has adopted a look of his time as Ronin in the Marvel Comics, which explains his darker demeanor and new costume and battle gear that we see him in while Agent Romanoff aka Black Widow (played by Scarlett Johansson) meets him in Tokyo.
For the uninitiated, Ronin is an Earth-based cover identity used by several different heroes. In the comics, the Ronin costume was first worn by Daredevil's ally Echo. It then passed to Clint Barton following his death and resurrection at the hands of the Scarlet Witch. In general, the Ronin costume tends to be associated with darker Avengers storylines.
Avengers: Endgame will hit theatres on April 26.
We’ll have to see if he shows up in calf-length manpris / cargo shorts at any point.— Alex de Campi (@alexdecampi) March 14, 2019
I like how they're simultaneously trying to sell Hawkeye as a middle-aged farm dad AND give him the most fashion-forward hairstyle in the Avengers. pic.twitter.com/ube2yUTxaf— Gavia Baker-Whitelaw (@Hello_Tailor) March 14, 2019
Gonna assume Hawkeye's hairdresser turned to dust mid-cut #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/eMWmfpQr0p— Cam Williams (@MrCamW) March 14, 2019
My biggest one right now tho is uh Hawkeye buddy what is going on with your hair #EndGame pic.twitter.com/iXrvEHMcpP— Preeti Chhibber (@runwithskizzers) March 14, 2019
I'm absolutely here for Hawkeye's Desi fade haircut pic.twitter.com/rlBVV9xsnw— hussein kesvani (@HKesvani) March 14, 2019
no one:— ellie (@eleanorbate) March 14, 2019
hawkeye's edgy new haircut: pic.twitter.com/qVNdyh5RxY
