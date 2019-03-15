LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Avengers Endgame: Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye's New Hairdo is Attention Worthy, But Fans Are Divided

When the new 'Avengers: Endgame' trailer was finally dropped on Thursday, it got fans divided over the assassin's new hairstyle.

News18.com

Updated:March 15, 2019, 9:32 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Avengers Endgame: Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye's New Hairdo is Attention Worthy, But Fans Are Divided
Image: Eleanorbate/Twitter
Loading...
In times when the Avengers world is confronted with existential crisis, Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye's new hairdo takes the cake. After the first Avengers: Endgame trailer was launched, people were excited to know that Hawkeye was indeed alive and that he would be reuniting with the Avengers, after missing out from the action in Avengers: Infinity War. However, when the new Avengers: Endgame trailer, the last one before the film releases on April 26, was finally dropped on Thursday, it got fans divided over the his new hairstyle.

Hawkeye is seen sporting in a neat, edgy mohawk, a trend generally associated with punk subculture and teenagers, and is different from his usual short crop of hair--gelled to spike. It has now got fans divided over whether this look suits him or no.

Here is how people are responding to Hawkeye's new look:













Those who liked his look from Avengers: Endgame were far few in number. But, Hawkeye did manage to get some love.







While some assumed that Hawkeye has adopted a look of his time as Ronin in the Marvel Comics, which explains his darker demeanor and new costume and battle gear that we see him in while Agent Romanoff aka Black Widow (played by Scarlett Johansson) meets him in Tokyo.

For the uninitiated, Ronin is an Earth-based cover identity used by several different heroes. In the comics, the Ronin costume was first worn by Daredevil's ally Echo. It then passed to Clint Barton following his death and resurrection at the hands of the Scarlet Witch. In general, the Ronin costume tends to be associated with darker Avengers storylines.

Avengers: Endgame will hit theatres on April 26.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram