Avengers Endgame Director Clarifies Why Captain Marvel's Look Changed in the Film
While fans were overwhelmed seeing Captain America and Iron Man shaking hands, some were miffed with the changed and stylish look of Captain Marvel.
Brie Larson as Captain Marvel in a still from Avengers: Endgame. (Image: Marvel Entertainment)
Recently, Marvel released a minute long footage of Avengers: Endgame. While fans were overwhelmed seeing Captain America and Iron Man shaking hands, some were miffed with the changed and stylish look of Captain Marvel.
Brie Larson and her character, Captain Marvel, faced backlash on social media for coming up with 'highly stylish' look of the actress in Avengers: Endgame in comparison to her solo film.
Clarifying the overly styled-up look of the female superhero, Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo clarified saying that Endgame was shot before Captain Marvel and hence she experimented a number of times with her look.
"This was Brie's first time playing the character. She (filmed 'Avengers: Endgame') before she filmed 'Captain Marvel', and I think she was experimenting with what the character was. And those were the choices that she and her hair and makeup team had made," he told SlashFilm.
"I think as she started to gain a deeper understanding of the character, especially as she approached her own movie, she started to make different choices and as an artist she should be afforded that right to make whatever choice that she wants to make," he added.
Meanwhile, the new clip reveals why Brie Larson's Captain Marvel will be a game-changer in the fight against Thanos. In the video, Rhodes can be seen asking Carol "Everybody in this room is about their superhero life and if you don't mind me asking where the hell have you been all this time?" In response to the same she asserts that while the Avengers were busy protecting one planet, Captain Marvel was protecting a bunch of them. The Avengers clearly underestimated Captain Marvel's powers.
Avengers: Endgame releases worldwide on April 26.
