Avengers Endgame Just Broke the Original Box Office Record of James Cameron's Avatar

Avengers: Endgame is getting a re-release in theaters this Friday, June 28. The film has raked in an estimated USD 2.75 billion at global box offices since its April release, putting the movie within USD 38 million (Rs 263 crore) of catching Avatar's USD 2.788 million to become the highest-grossing film of all time. Avatar still sits in the top spot on the all-time box office list.

However, Endgame has beaten Avatar's original USD 2.749 billion theatrical cume, giving it the highest-grossing first run of all time, according to Forbes. In its original theatrical run, Avatar made USD 2.749 billion worldwide. It added USD 33 million in its 2010 re-release, which offered fans nine minutes of extra, unseen footage.

Avatar has been the highest-grossing film of all time since 2009, where it raked in a worldwide gross of USD 2.78 billion and became the first movie to make over two billion dollars at the box office. Avatar stole the top spot away from Titanic, which was the highest-grossing film for twelve years before then.

After a record-setting opening weekend which saw the Russo Brothers-directed film raking in a staggering USD 1.22 billion, the Marvel's juggernaut's hot pace predictably cooled off.

Meanwhile, the updated Endgame will include the deleted scene plus a new introduction by co-director Anthony Russo, Disney said in a statement on Tuesday. Fans also will receive a movie-themed poster with their ticket, Disney said.

Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson and others as a group of superheroes battling the villain Thanos, played by Josh Brolin.

The movie is the culmination of a story told in 22 Marvel Studios films over a decade.

Follow @News18Movies for more