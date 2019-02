Avengers Endgame Leak: Fans Spot Secret Object in Costume, Call it Thanos Defeating Weapon

Avengers: Endgame trailer had a devastated Earth post-Infinity War and showed Earth's mightiest heroes preparing themselves for the big fight. But how will they defeat Thanos is a pondering question every Marvel fan has on its mind.At the end of the Infinity War, Captain America, Iron Man, Black Widow, Hulk and War Machine were among the few Avengers who survived Thanos’ snap. While Black Panther, Spider-Man, Nick Fury, Doctor Strange and Scarlet Witch among others disintegrated into dust. Since then fans have been wondering how will the superheroes band together to save Earth.Earlier, leaked behind the set photos from Avengers 4 had unknown devices mounted to the wrists of some superheroes making fans guess its subtext. The same piece of equipment was spotted on Black Widow's wrist in a new leaked poster of the film.Soon after the leak, fans on Reddit have been speculating that the object will be a kind of time travelling gizmo enabling the surviving Avengers to reverse Thanos’ fateful snap. The same was hinted by first official synopsis of the film.As per Screen Rant, the first official synopsis has been released by Disney’s Australia website, which reads, “After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.”In a recently released TV spot, Iron Man who is lost in space is prepping up for something big with Nebula. Meanwhile, on Earth, we see Captain America, Thor, Rocket, Black Widow, the Hulk, Ant-Man and Hawkeye among other living Avengers training and mapping out their strategies to beat Thanos.With posters like "where do we go, now that they are gone," Marvel teases the end of Avengers Universe in MCU.Avengers: Endgame will hit the screens in April, concluding the Avengers Universe in MCU.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.