Avengers Endgame Leaked Online by Tamilrockers: Report

Directed by the Russo Brothers, 'Avengers: Endgame' is supposed to be one of the biggest and most-anticipated films releasing this year.

News18.com

Updated:April 24, 2019, 8:58 PM IST
Avengers Endgame Leaked Online by Tamilrockers: Report
Image courtesy: Marvel Entertainment/ Instagram
Piracy website Tamilrockers have leaked Avengers:Endgame on their website, according to indianexpress.com. The film was scheduled to release on April 26, two days from now. There was much hype surrounding the film's release and if the reports are true, the website runners' latest move is sure to hamper the film's business in India.

Only a few days ago, a portion of Avengers: Endgame made its way online in the form of videos and textual description on Reddit. The makers were quick to withdraw the video from various sites, but major spoilers had already surfaced online. The director had issued a statement urging people not to spoil the film for others.

As for Tamilrockers, this is the second strike this week. Earlier, they had reportedly made Abhishek Varman's Kalank available online for download, just days after its release.

Tamilrockers are fast earning a bad reputation for leaking freshly released films, after a day or sometimes even on the day of the theatrical release of films, on their pirate websites. Despite having being banned by the government, the piracy site continues to pose a serious threat to the business of films.

Latest films in Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu and other languages can be easily found on Tamilrockers’ website. Despite crackdown by law enforcement agencies and interventions by the Madras High Court, it seems like Tamilrockers has decided to conveniently ignore the consistent warnings that have followed in the wake of their illegal activities.

