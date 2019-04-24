English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Avengers Endgame Leaked Online by Tamilrockers: Report
Directed by the Russo Brothers, 'Avengers: Endgame' is supposed to be one of the biggest and most-anticipated films releasing this year.
Image courtesy: Marvel Entertainment/ Instagram
Loading...
Piracy website Tamilrockers have leaked Avengers:Endgame on their website, according to indianexpress.com. The film was scheduled to release on April 26, two days from now. There was much hype surrounding the film's release and if the reports are true, the website runners' latest move is sure to hamper the film's business in India.
Only a few days ago, a portion of Avengers: Endgame made its way online in the form of videos and textual description on Reddit. The makers were quick to withdraw the video from various sites, but major spoilers had already surfaced online. The director had issued a statement urging people not to spoil the film for others.
As for Tamilrockers, this is the second strike this week. Earlier, they had reportedly made Abhishek Varman's Kalank available online for download, just days after its release.
Tamilrockers are fast earning a bad reputation for leaking freshly released films, after a day or sometimes even on the day of the theatrical release of films, on their pirate websites. Despite having being banned by the government, the piracy site continues to pose a serious threat to the business of films.
Latest films in Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu and other languages can be easily found on Tamilrockers’ website. Despite crackdown by law enforcement agencies and interventions by the Madras High Court, it seems like Tamilrockers has decided to conveniently ignore the consistent warnings that have followed in the wake of their illegal activities.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Only a few days ago, a portion of Avengers: Endgame made its way online in the form of videos and textual description on Reddit. The makers were quick to withdraw the video from various sites, but major spoilers had already surfaced online. The director had issued a statement urging people not to spoil the film for others.
As for Tamilrockers, this is the second strike this week. Earlier, they had reportedly made Abhishek Varman's Kalank available online for download, just days after its release.
Tamilrockers are fast earning a bad reputation for leaking freshly released films, after a day or sometimes even on the day of the theatrical release of films, on their pirate websites. Despite having being banned by the government, the piracy site continues to pose a serious threat to the business of films.
Latest films in Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu and other languages can be easily found on Tamilrockers’ website. Despite crackdown by law enforcement agencies and interventions by the Madras High Court, it seems like Tamilrockers has decided to conveniently ignore the consistent warnings that have followed in the wake of their illegal activities.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Photo of Muslim Woman 'Posing' Against Anti-Islam Protests is Going Viral
- Ranveer Singh's Prophecy About Surveen Chawla's Baby Being A Rapper is the Strangest Thing Today
- Dubai Based Indian Worker Wins McLaren 570S Spyder Sportscar Worth Rs 2 Crore in Lucky Draw
- When 'Over-protective' Boney Kapoor Sent Text to Khushi's Friend to Check on Her
- Daenerys Targaryen's 'Sarcastic' Grin to Sansa Stark is Now a Relatable Internet Meme
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results