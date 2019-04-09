LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Avengers Endgame: Chris Evans Got 'Pretty Teary-Eyed' on Last Day of Film Shoot

Mark Ruffalo named Scarlett Johansson, while Chris Evans said that he got the most emotional on the final day of Avengers: Endgame.

News18.com

Updated:April 9, 2019, 12:48 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Avengers Endgame: Chris Evans Got 'Pretty Teary-Eyed' on Last Day of Film Shoot
Actors Chris Evans and Mark Ruffalo at Avengers: Endgame Event Meet
Loading...
As the world gears up for the final chapter in the The Infinity Saga, the cast of Avengers: Endgame, including Mark Ruffalo and Chris Evans, revealed which superhero got the most emotional on the last day of shooting. In a video interview with Associated Press, which also featured Karen Gillan, Mark and Chris could be seen talking about bidding adieu to a franchise that has garnered immense love and admiration from the fans.

When the interviewer asked the actors about who was the most emotional on the last day of shooting of Avengers: Endgame, Mark said, "That was probably Scarlett (Johansson). She usually gets really emotional."

To this, Chris added, "I was pretty teary-eyed. It has nothing to do with the plot. It's just the fact that it's the culmination of a really long endeavour. It wraps up the journey for a lot of the characters."

Watch video here:



After last year's heartbreaking climax of Avengers: Infinity War, which is assumed to have killed off half the universe and some of the superheroes, Avengers: Endgame will trace the journey of how the remaining ones avenge the departed. For some of the cast members, that includes Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson and Jeremy Renner, Avengers: Endgame could be the last film together.

Avengers: Endgame will release on April 26.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram