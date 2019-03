Avengers Endgame: Mark Ruffalo Steals Thor's Hammer from His Trailer, See Video

YOU could join me at the Avengers: Endgame premiere and take home Thor’s hammer (sorry, @chrishemsworth!). Show some love to the @StellaAdler Academy and ENTER HERE: https://t.co/Kl7lTbOOxQ pic.twitter.com/wVYMqZHKsY — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) March 5, 2019

No superhero from the Marvel franchise was able to lift Thor's hammer in Avengers 2: Age of Ultron. But actor Mark Ruffalo, who plays Hulk in the film series, has been successful in stealing it for a good cause. Mark shared a video in which he is running away while stealing Thor's hammer from his trailer.The hammer, which is signed by the entire cast of Avengers: Endgame, will be used as a fundraiser for the Stella Adler Conservatory, where Mark underwent schooling. Mark invited fans to the premiere party of the film while announcing that one of the lucky participants will have the once in a lifetime opportunity of owning Thor's hammer.He captioned the video post, "YOU could join me at the Avengers: Endgame premiere and take home Thor's hammer (sorry, @chrishemsworth!). Show some love to the @StellaAdler Academy."Avengers: Endgame is a direct sequel to the 2018 film Avengers: Infinity War. The film is produced by Marvel Studios and will be releasing on April 26, this year. Avengers: Endgame happens to be the twenty-second film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and there is a lot of buzz surrounding the film's release. Captain Marvel, which ties up into Avengers: Endgame has released today.Read: Captain Marvel Movie Review: Brie Larson Channels Her Rage and Wins Hearts