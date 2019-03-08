LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Avengers Endgame: Mark Ruffalo Steals Thor's Hammer from His Trailer, See Video

Mark Ruffalo, who plays Hulk in the Avengers film series, shared a video on his Twitter handle in which he is running away while stealing Thor's hammer.

News18.com

Updated:March 8, 2019, 1:49 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Avengers Endgame: Mark Ruffalo Steals Thor's Hammer from His Trailer, See Video
Mark Ruffalo, who plays Hulk in the Avengers film series, shared a video on his Twitter handle in which he is running away while stealing Thor's hammer.
Loading...
No superhero from the Marvel franchise was able to lift Thor's hammer in Avengers 2: Age of Ultron. But actor Mark Ruffalo, who plays Hulk in the film series, has been successful in stealing it for a good cause. Mark shared a video in which he is running away while stealing Thor's hammer from his trailer.

The hammer, which is signed by the entire cast of Avengers: Endgame, will be used as a fundraiser for the Stella Adler Conservatory, where Mark underwent schooling. Mark invited fans to the premiere party of the film while announcing that one of the lucky participants will have the once in a lifetime opportunity of owning Thor's hammer.

He captioned the video post, "YOU could join me at the Avengers: Endgame premiere and take home Thor’s hammer (sorry, @chrishemsworth!). Show some love to the @StellaAdler Academy."




Avengers: Endgame is a direct sequel to the 2018 film Avengers: Infinity War. The film is produced by Marvel Studios and will be releasing on April 26, this year. Avengers: Endgame happens to be the twenty-second film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and there is a lot of buzz surrounding the film's release. Captain Marvel, which ties up into Avengers: Endgame has released today.

Read: Captain Marvel Movie Review: Brie Larson Channels Her Rage and Wins Hearts

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram