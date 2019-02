The wait for the Avengers: Endgame is getting to be too much for some Marvel fans, who have been looking to all corners of the Internet for clues to who lives, who dies, who wins in the upcoming Infinity War sequel.In fact, there had also been a lot of hoopla and speculation around the long-guarded Avengers 4 title until the day it was finally revealed. The title was kept under wraps long after Avengers: Infinity War hit theaters, and was officially unveiled only after the upcoming film’s first teaser was out.Recently, Collider’s Steve Weintraub spoke with Marvel boss Kevin Feige at the press day for Captain Marvel and asked him about as to why they kept the title under wraps for so long.“Well, I think I’d said that it all had gotten blown out of proportion to some extent. But it was a spoiler, because if you knew before 'Infinity War' came out that the next movie was called Endgame, then you know that there wasn’t an ending to Infinity War. But that had been the title of the movie from the moment we conceived of doing the two films. In large part, because it’s seeded right there. I mean, it’s seeded in Ultron,” Feige said.Marvel Studio’s next big release is Captain Marvel which hits theaters on March 8 followed by what will be a culmination of the third phase of MCU with Avengers Endgame in April 2019.Follow @News18Movies for more