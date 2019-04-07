Avengers Endgame: Marvel Screens 10 Mins of Footage and Internet's Filled With Spoilers

Just saw about 10 minutes of #avengersendgame at @DisneyStudios. The first 5 minutes was what appeared to be the beginning of the movie and the second 5 minutes was what I had previously seen at #CinemaCon. Not allowed to say anything specific but if I had to grade the footage A+ pic.twitter.com/tgSYMU1kKy — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) April 6, 2019

We saw about 6-7 minute of Avengers Endgame. One part was the CinemaCon footage, another wasn’t, both left my dying to see more and with a million more questions. Some of which I can ask this weekend. — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) April 6, 2019

I saw some #AvengersEndgame footage tonight. I’d rather let you see it for yourself than describe it in detail. It was simultaneously tragic and sweet. I’m beyond impressed and I’ve got even more questions now than I had going in. Can’t wait to see the rest! pic.twitter.com/aOQRBfZLBO — Sean Gerber (@MrSeanGerber) April 6, 2019

Around 10 minutes of footage from Avengers: Endgame was screened for the press on Friday, ahead of the film’s Los Angeles press junket. Excited journalists who got to watch the footage have taken to Twitter to discuss what they watched. The reactions are ecstatic.Collider’s Steve Weintraub graded the footage A+, while i09’s Germain Lussier said he is left with a million more questions.Marvel won't be screening the full film ahead of release, a strategy previously employed for Avengers: Infinity War. Director Joe Russo, during his recent trip to India, stressed that keeping the plot of the film a secret was extremely important, and refused to answer any plot-related questions. He implored fans to not reveal spoilers once they’ve seen the film.There are some details on GameSpot. The scene in which Tony Stark records the distress message for Pepper Potts takes place 22 days after the events of Avengers: Infinity War. While they were stranded in space, Nebula helped dress Tony’s wounds from his fight against Thanos. Even though the footage implies that Tony and Nebula are quite bored, they did make the most of their time by trying to mend the ship.Avengers: Endgame will complete Marvel’s Infinity Saga, which comprises of 22 films. It stars Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner and others. Endgame is the longest Marvel film, coming in at over three hours long. The film is scheduled for an April 26 release.