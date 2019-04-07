LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Avengers Endgame: Marvel Screens 10 Mins of Footage and Internet's Filled With Spoilers

The Russo brothers have screened about 10 minutes of footage from Avengers: Endgame ahead of the press junket in LA, leaving the viewers ecstatic.

Updated:April 7, 2019, 10:27 AM IST
Image courtesy: Marvel Entertainment/ Instagram
Around 10 minutes of footage from Avengers: Endgame was screened for the press on Friday, ahead of the film’s Los Angeles press junket. Excited journalists who got to watch the footage have taken to Twitter to discuss what they watched. The reactions are ecstatic.

Collider’s Steve Weintraub graded the footage A+, while i09’s Germain Lussier said he is left with a million more questions.










Marvel won't be screening the full film ahead of release, a strategy previously employed for Avengers: Infinity War. Director Joe Russo, during his recent trip to India, stressed that keeping the plot of the film a secret was extremely important, and refused to answer any plot-related questions. He implored fans to not reveal spoilers once they’ve seen the film.

There are some details on GameSpot. The scene in which Tony Stark records the distress message for Pepper Potts takes place 22 days after the events of Avengers: Infinity War. While they were stranded in space, Nebula helped dress Tony’s wounds from his fight against Thanos. Even though the footage implies that Tony and Nebula are quite bored, they did make the most of their time by trying to mend the ship.

Avengers: Endgame will complete Marvel’s Infinity Saga, which comprises of 22 films. It stars Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner and others. Endgame is the longest Marvel film, coming in at over three hours long. The film is scheduled for an April 26 release.

