Avengers Endgame Needs Just Rs 485 Crore to Surpass Avatar as Highest Grossing Movie of All Time

Avengers: Endgame is drawing closer and closer to Avatar at the worldwide box office. The film is already the second-highest grossing movie of all time worldwide, having zoomed past James Cameron's Titanic.

Cameron's Avatar still sits in the top spot on the all-time box office list with USD 2.788 billion. Avengers: Endgame's worldwide total is now USD 2.716 billion, putting the gap between Avatar and Avengers: Endgame at USD 70 million (Rs 485 crore), according to Box Office Mojo.

Avatar has been the highest-grossing film of all time since 2009, where it raked in a worldwide gross of USD 2.78 billion and became the first movie to make over two billion dollars at the box office. Avatar stole the top spot away from Titanic, which was the highest-grossing film for twelve years before then.

After a record-setting opening weekend which saw the Russo Brothers-directed film raking in a staggering USD 1.22 billion, the Marvel's juggernaut's hot pace predictably cooled off.

The film is currently facing tough competition from John Wick: Chapter 3- Parabellum, Aladdin, Rocketman and Dark Phoenix at the global box office.

The release of Dark Phoenix, Aladdin and Rocketman has visibly slowed Endgame’s momentum at the international and domestic box offices.

Avengers: Endgame served as the culmination of the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, which kicked off in 2008 with Iron Man.

Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

