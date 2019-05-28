English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Avengers Endgame Needs Just Rs 731 Crore More to Beat Avatar And Become Highest Grosser of All Time
Avengers Endgame release did break several records at the box office, but unlike prior all-time hits, it is no longer generating the most business.
Avengers Endgame release did break several records at the box office, but unlike prior all-time hits, it is no longer generating the most business.
Avengers: Endgame served as the culmination of the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, which kicked off in 2008 with Iron Man. Advanced box office predictions of the movie confirmed that it would be one of the biggest cinematic events of the decade.
Its release did break several records at the box office, becoming the highest-grossing film of 2019 and the highest-grossing superhero film of all time, but unlike prior all-time hits, it is no longer generating the most business, as per IndieWire.
Moreover, the film still falls short of USD 105 million to surpass James Cameron's Avatar as the highest-grossing film of all time.
Additionally, now in its fourth week, Endgame slid from first place to second place, overtaken by the Keanu Reeves-starrer John Wick: Chapter 3. Endgame has currently raked in USD 2.617 billion, with Avatar sitting at USD 2.788, USD 105 million (Rs 731 crore) ahead of the Marvel film.
Despite the threat from John Wick 3, Endgame is expected to stay in theatres for a while longer, so it will be interesting to see if it's able to surpass Avatar's collections before its theatrical run comes to an end.
“Kevin Feige and the Marvel Studios team have continued to challenge notions of what is possible at the movie theatre both in terms of storytelling and at the box office,” Walt Disney Studios boss Alan Horn said when the film first debuted opening weekend.
Avengers: Endgame continues its box office run as it moves into its second month in theaters. The film, directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, will be followed by Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 2.
