Avengers Endgame New Clip Reveals Why Captain Marvel is Most Needed in Fight Against Thanos

The anticipation for Avengers: Endgame just increased by a gazillion as Marvel Studios has dropped yet another clip for the upcoming film and this one definitively reveals why Brie Larson's Captain Marvel will be a game-changer in the fight against Thanos. The clip begins with Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) informing the remaining Avengers that Thanos has used the Infinity Stones again — for what reason? Well, we are afraid we don't know that."We'd be going in short-handed, you know?" Bruce Banner, aka Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), says to the group. "Look, he's still got the stones, so..." replies James Rhodes, aka War Machine (Don Cheadle)."So, let's get them," Captain Marvel insists to use Infinity Stones to "bring everyone back.""Just like that?" asks Banner. "Yes, just like that," Chris Evans' Captain America responds."If we do this, how do we know it's going end any differently than it did before?" asks Banner, again."Because before, you didn't have me," Captain Marvel replies. And comes a prickly question from Tony Stark's dear friend, Rhodes-- "Hey, new girl! Everybody in this room is about their superhero life and if you don't mind me asking where the hell have you been all this time?"Well, while the Avengers were busy protecting one planet, Captain Marvel was protecting a bunch of them. The Avengers clearly underestimated Captain Marvel's powers.Talking about joining the Avengers universe, Larson told inverse.com, "This film (Endgame) will always be personally dear to me because it was my first time playing Captain Marvel. We shot this first so I had to stumble and figure out who this character was with no script for this and no script for Captain Marvel, either, and perform for the first time in front of legends."The new clip also highlights the Thor and Captain Marvel's face-off. In the brief yet most exciting scene, as the God of Thunder summons his axe and the weapon flies past her head, Captain Marvel doesn't even flinch."I like this one," he then tells Black Widow.Avengers: Endgame will hit theaters on April 26, and stars Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Mark Ruffalo as the Hulk, Chris Evans as Captain America, Scarlett Johansson as the Black Widow, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Don Cheadle as War Machine, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Josh Brolin as Thanos, Gwyneth Paltrow as Pepper Potts, Letitia Wright as Shuri, Samuel L Jackson as Nick Fury, Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan, Brie Larson as Captain Marvel and Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie.