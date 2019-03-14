Avengers Endgame New Trailer: This is What It Takes to be A Marvel Superhero

Whatever it takes. Watch the brand new trailer for Marvel Studios’ #AvengersEndgame, in theaters April 26. pic.twitter.com/PjfoMUkzcG — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) March 14, 2019

A new trailer of Avengers: Endgame has been released and it’s one of the better trailers cut for any Marvel Cinematic Universe films. It has every superhero you wanted to see and more.It begins with Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr) recalling his relationship with Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow) and moves on to other Avengers—Captain America, Thor, Hawkeye—recalling the incidents that lead the world to a tipping point where Thanos finished half of it with a snap.However, it has a distinct feel to it. This trailer looks very different from the first one which was more like an introduction to the final battle between Thanos and rest of the earth. This time, it’s a build-up, an attempt to resurrect our hope in the mighty superheroes. The 146-second video is thrilling to say the least.Marvel's last Avengers film, Avengers: Infinity War took the audience in a state a shock when Mad Titan acquired all the Infinity Stones and wiped half of the universe with a snap of his fingers. In the climax scene, Doctor Strange goes on his expedition of 14,000,605 outcomes to defeat Thanos and ends up with only one possibility that will lead the Avengers to save the universe.At the end of Infinity War, Captain America, Iron Man, Black Widow, Hulk and War Machine were among the few Avengers who survived Thanos’ snap. While Black Panther, Spider Man, Nick Fury, Doctor Strange and Scarlet Witch among others disinttegrated into dust.Will the disintegrated Avengers resurrect and will they be powerful enough to defeat Thanos? We'll find out in Avengers 4, the last film of Avengers Universe that will hit the screens in 2019.