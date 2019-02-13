English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Avengers Endgame: Nick Fury Explains Infinity War End Credit Scene When He Calls Captain Marvel From an Old Pager
In the end credit scene, before Nick Fury disintegrated into dust, he makes a final call to MCU's strongest superhero, Captain Marvel.
Image courtesy: Twitter
Marvel fans were still in a state of shock after watching the Avengers failing to the Mad Titan as half universe disintegrated into dust in Avengers: Infinity War. Following which, they were introduced to Captain Marvel during the end-credit scene for the first time in MCU.
In the end credit scene, before Nick Fury disintegrated into dust, he makes a final call to MCU's strongest superhero, Captain Marvel. And to do so, he doesn't use a special superhero power or hi-tech gizmo from Stark Lab, instead, he uses an old school pager. Since then, a number of fan theories have erupted trying to figure out the whole scenario.
Speaking to comicbookmovie.com, Samuel L. Jackson who essays the role of Fury talked about the post credit scene. He said, "I guess we might figure out that she (Captain Marvel) can do things that nobody else can do. She can time travel so maybe she can get ahead or behind or whatever, and figure out what all that is. The fact I have the pager 20 years later - it gets addressed in an interesting sort of way."
Talking about Carol Danvers return, Brie Larson who will play the titular role in Marvel's first female superhero led movie said, "I'm coming up. They've pager-ed me. So maybe it's going better. I'm just part of this larger journey, but I do feel like it's natural that at a 10-year mark there'd be some endings and some beginnings."
Avengers Endgame and Captain Marvel have a number of questions to answer. Fans are still looking for answers to know more about how Ant-Man escaped Quantum Realme, how Captain Marvel hasn't aged and how will she rise as the saviour of Avengers.
We'll find answers to all these questions, when Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame hit the screens in March and April 2019, respectively.
Avengers Endgame and Captain Marvel have a number of questions to answer. Fans are still looking for answers to know more about how Ant-Man escaped Quantum Realme, how Captain Marvel hasn't aged and how will she rise as the saviour of Avengers.
We'll find answers to all these questions, when Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame hit the screens in March and April 2019, respectively.
