Avengers Endgame Now Needs Rs 696 Crore More to Overtake Avatar As Highest Grossing Movie Ever
Avengers Endgame has banked USD 2.688 billion globally, and is now less than USD 100 million (Rs 696 crore) away from breezing past Avatar as the highest-grossing film of all time.
Image courtesy: Avengers/ Instagram
It's been over a month since Avengers: Endgame was released in cinemas, and it just keeps racking up those records. However, its fifth straight box office success didn't come without a little competition.
After a record-setting opening weekend which saw the Russo Brothers-directed film raking in a staggering USD 1.22 billion, the Marvel's juggernaut's hot pace predictably cooled off as big openers tend to do.
Through Tuesday night, Endgame has banked USD 2.688 billion globally, and is now less than USD 100 million (Rs 696 crore) away from breezing past James Cameron's Avatar as the highest-grossing film of all time, reports Comic Book.
With already facing tough competition from John Wick: Chapter 3- Parabellum and Aladdin, it will now also have to resist a triple-threat of Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Ma and Rocketman at the global box office.
Repeat viewings from comic-book enthusiasts, as well as premium formats like Imax and 3D have helped Endgame box office receipts reach extraordinary heights. Imax theaters have accounted for USD 170 million of tickets sold across the globe, while just under USD 1 billion has come from 3D screens. Only two films in history — Avatar and Star Wars: The Force Awakens — have earned over a billion dollars from the 3D format.
However, it still has a ways to go to become the highest-earning film at the domestic box office though. Its 33-day domestic total currently stands at USD 805.249 million. Star Wars: The Force Awakens is still the No. 1 highest-grossing domestic release of all time with USD 936.7 million.
Avengers: Endgame served as the culmination of the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, which kicked off in 2008 with Iron Man.
