Avengers Endgame Now Rs 520 Crore Away from Surpassing Avatar As Highest-grossing Movie Ever

Avengers: Endgame worldwide total currently stands at USD 2.713 billion.

News18.com

Updated:June 3, 2019, 11:22 AM IST
Avengers Endgame Now Rs 520 Crore Away from Surpassing Avatar As Highest-grossing Movie Ever
Avengers: Endgame worldwide total currently stands at USD 2.713 billion.
Since its release on April 26, Avengers: Endgame has overtaken every record in its path, save for surpassing James Cameron's Avatar all-time box office of USD 2.78 billion.

But the film is now close to becoming the highest-grossing movie ever, as it needs to earn just under USD 75 million (Rs 520 crore) more to have made more money than Avatar at the box office.

Avengers: Endgame worldwide total currently stands at USD 2.713 billion. The film is already the second-highest grossing movie of all time worldwide, having surpassed Cameron's Titanic.

Avatar has been the highest-grossing film of all time since 2009, where it raked in a worldwide gross of USD 2.78 billion and became the first movie to make over two billion dollars at the box office. Avatar stole the top spot away from Titanic, which was the highest-grossing film for twelve years before then.

After a record-setting opening weekend which saw the Russo Brothers-directed film raking in a staggering USD 1.22 billion, the Marvel's juggernaut's hot pace predictably cooled off.

The film is currently facing facing tough competition from John Wick: Chapter 3- Parabellum, Aladdin, Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Rocketman at the global box office.

The release of Aladdin and Rocketman has visibly slowed Endgame’s momentum at the international and domestic box offices, respectively. The release of 20th Century Fox's title-- Dark Phoenix-- this week, the market will only become more crowded in the coming weekends.

Avengers: Endgame served as the culmination of the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, which kicked off in 2008 with Iron Man.

