2-min read

Avengers: Endgame Official Synopsis Released, Javed Akhtar Denies Writing Songs for PM Modi Biopic

Shah Rukh Khan features in #BeMyGuest campaign, 'Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota' and 'Kesari' hits the theatres and Delhi Crime's first season is out on Netflix.

News18.com

Updated:March 22, 2019, 7:48 PM IST
Avengers: Endgame Official Synopsis Released, Javed Akhtar Denies Writing Songs for PM Modi Biopic
Shah Rukh Khan features in #BeMyGuest campaign, 'Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota' and 'Kesari' hits the theatres and Delhi Crime's first season is out on Netflix.
Avengers: Endgame is one of the most anticipated films of 2019 and Marvel Studios, as a treat for fans, has released a new TV spot and an apparent official plot synopsis for their upcoming superhero film. The hype is building up to the film's release on April 26, which will mark the end of 'The Infinity Saga' that comprises of 22 films, from Iron Man (2008) to Avengers: Endgame (2019).

On the Bollywood front, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota and Kesari have released in theatres across India and while the former is an offbeat action flick, with upbeat tunes and slick action, Akshay Kumar's period war film follows the real-life incident of the Battle of Saragarhi. Both films are supposed to be doing well at the box office, considering the festive release and an extended weekend.

The trailer of PM Narendra Modi was released on Thursday. Among the artistes that were credited with the film's development, the lyrics category features Javed Akhtar's name, along with Prasoon Joshi, Sameer and others. However, the veteran lyricist has denied writing songs for the film. In another news, actor Shah Rukh Khan has been featuring in a series of videos that are part of Dubai Tourism's #BeMyGuest campaign and in one of them, he mentions Avengers superhero Captain America, Thor and Iron Man.

This and more from the world of entertainment and lifestyle follow.

Richie Mehta's anthology crime series Delhi Crime's first season is out on Netflix and it travels to the heart of the 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape case from the perspective of the police administration, led by DCP Vartika Chaturvedi (Shefali Shah). The show features Rajesh Tailang and Rasika Dugal as Inspector Bhupendra and Neeti Singh, a young IPS officer under training, respectively. Both the characters were close to the development of the case in real life and News18 got in an exclusive chat with the artistes about their role in the TV series.

Read: Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang on Netflix's Delhi Crime: We Realised Policemen are Not Superheroes

In a recent tweet, lyricist Javed Akhtar has denied any association with the upcoming biopic on Narendra Modi titled PM Narendra Modi. He wrote, "Am shocked to find my name on the poster of this film. Have not written any songs for it."

Read: Javed Akhtar Denies Writing Songs for PM Modi Biopic, Says 'Shocked to Find My Name on the Poster

Keeping the buzz alive for the upcoming superhero film Avengers: Endgame, the makers have released an official synopsis of the film. it reads, "The grave course of events set in motion by Thanos that wiped out half the universe and fractured the Avengers ranks compels the remaining Avengers to take one final stand in Marvel Studios' grand conclusion to twenty-two films, Avengers: Endgame.”

Read: Marvel Releases Avengers Endgame Official Synopsis and New TV Spot

Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota and Kesari have released in theatres across India. Read our review of the two action films before you watch them on the big screen.

Read: Kesari Movie Review: Akshay Kumar is a One-Man Show in Predictable, Sluggish Drama

Also Read: Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota Movie Review: An Irreverent Comic-Book Style Action-Comedy

Of late, Shah Rukh Khan is busy promoting Dubai tourism while featuring in a series of commercials. The #BeMyGuest campaign consists of a series of films across social media and online platforms, highlighting iconic locations and sites in the posh Middle Eastern city. In the latest one, he joins hands with the Avengers.

Read: Shah Rukh Khan Joins Captain America, Iron Man, Thor in Dubai

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
