Avengers Endgame Oscars Campaign Not Focusing on Iron Man Robert Downey Jr

Whenever a film about a superhero comes out, the focus of the filmmakers is usually on who will be the superhero face that will be picked to woo the public. In the modern era of franchises, such a face needs to be carefully picked as the person could end up being a superhero face for years to come. Nevertheless what one must never forget is that the hero becomes one due to all the technical help and support from the people behind the screen.

This is something that Marvel and Disney's heads have kept in mind as they push for an Oscars campaign for their recent biggest film, Avengers: Endgame. When the list for the categories they would be trying for was released, it came to light that the focus was on an Oscar for all the behind the scenes experts and not for the on-screen heroes.

The categories for the Oscars that Marvel is pushing for are:

Best Picture - Kevin Feige

Best Director - Anthony and Joe Russo

Best Adapted Screenplay - Christopher Markus & Stephen McFeely

Best Cinematography - Trent Opaloch

Best Film Editing - Jeffrey Ford, Matthew Schmidt

Best Production Design - Charles Wood (Production Designer), Tonja Schurmann (Set Decorator)

Best Costume Design - Judianna Makovsky

Best Makeup & Hairstyling - John Blake, Janine Thompson, Brian Sipe

Best Sound Mixing - Tom Johnson, Juan Peralta, John Pritchett

Best Sound Editing - Shannon Mills, Daniel Laurie

Best Visual Effects - Dan Deleeuw, Matt Aitken, Russell Earl, Dan Sudick

Best Original Score - Alan Silvestri

Seeing Kevin Feige would be a big win for the producer. Feige has not only been a producer for every film in the MCU but also served as a producer for every Marvel film ever before the MCU. Anthony and Joe Russo may have departed from the MCU but the duo had joined in and became an integral part of the franchise after Captain America: The Winter Soldier. Not only that but the duo also worked alongside Feige to plan the build-up of the films to Avengers: Endgame.

Fans were particularly hoping to see Robert Downey Jr. be nominated for the Oscars. This was because Endgame director Joe Russo had endorsed the nomination stating that he had never seen audiences before reacting to a performance the way they did for Robert Downey Jr.

