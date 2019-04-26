English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Avengers Endgame Overwhelms Fans, Priyanka Chopra Shares Adorable Family Picture
Taylor Swift releases her latest single 'Me!,' 'Avengers: Endgame' is a visual treat with its great VFX and stylised action and a fan writes to directors Anthony and Joe Russo.
Taylor Swift releases her latest single 'Me!,' 'Avengers: Endgame' is a visual treat with its great VFX and stylised action and a fan writes to directors Anthony and Joe Russo.
Marvel Cinematic Universe has managed to grip millions with its storytelling and unique approach towards bringing a comic book character to life. Avengers: Endgame, MCU latest outing, has finally released in India and fans can't and shouldn't wait to see the film. The Marvel extravaganza is all set to shatter global collections records and cement its place in the hearts of fans.
Priyanka Chopra took time out to share a picture of her family members ahead of her brother Siddharth's marriage. The adorable picture also has her mother, uncles and aunts in the frame, all passing off a beaming smile before wedding festivities begin.
Also Taylor Swift released her first single Me! after her 2017 album Reputation. The music video of the new track was a clear departure from her 2017 album, thematically and visually.
Avengers: Endgame, which serves as the final brick in the 22 film floor-plan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first decade, is a fan event before anything else. Read our review of Avengers: Endgame before you watch the film.
Read: Avengers Endgame Movie Review: You will be Fighting Back Tears
Actor Priyanka Chopra, who is in Mumbai to attend her sibling Siddharth’s wedding, seems to be having a great time with her extended family. The Quantico star shared a picture on Instagram showing beaming Chopra family members, including her brother Siddharth, mother Dr Madhu Chopra, uncles and aunts, who are at a dinner table.
Read: Priyanka Chopra Shares Adorable Family Pic Ahead of Brother Siddharth's Wedding
Over the years, Iron Man and Captain America from Avengers have become longstanding symbol of hope among those who have been religiously following their journeys ever since the inception of Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) in 2008. With Avengers: Endgame, they establish why their decade-long adventurous expedition was worth exploring.
Read: A Fan's Thank You Letter to Avengers Endgame Directors, Joe and Anthony Russo
Taking bonus points for its exemplary visual effects, Avengers: Endgame seamlessly traverses in realms, planets and timelines. Endgame, the culmination of Infinity Saga, demanded them to upscale their visual game. Visual effects for Endgame were created by ILM, Weta Digital, DNEG, Framestore, Cinesite, Digital Domain, Rise, Lola VFX, Cantina Creative, Capital T, Technicolor VFX, and Territory Studio. They worked for over 3,000 visual effects shots in the film.
Read: Avengers Endgame's World Class VFX Machinery Has Done Everything Right, Here's How
After midnight on Friday, April 26, Taylor Swift surprised fans by releasing a new track called 'Me!' It is clearly in departure with her last outing Reputation. Swifties were quick to catch up on the snake-turning-butterfly imagery.
Read: From Snakes to Butterflies, Presenting a New Taylor Swift in Me!
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
