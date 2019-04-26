Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Avengers Endgame Overwhelms Fans, Priyanka Chopra Shares Adorable Family Picture

Taylor Swift releases her latest single 'Me!,' 'Avengers: Endgame' is a visual treat with its great VFX and stylised action and a fan writes to directors Anthony and Joe Russo.

News18.com

Updated:April 26, 2019, 7:55 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Avengers Endgame Overwhelms Fans, Priyanka Chopra Shares Adorable Family Picture
Taylor Swift releases her latest single 'Me!,' 'Avengers: Endgame' is a visual treat with its great VFX and stylised action and a fan writes to directors Anthony and Joe Russo.
Loading...
Marvel Cinematic Universe has managed to grip millions with its storytelling and unique approach towards bringing a comic book character to life. Avengers: Endgame, MCU latest outing, has finally released in India and fans can't and shouldn't wait to see the film. The Marvel extravaganza is all set to shatter global collections records and cement its place in the hearts of fans.

Priyanka Chopra took time out to share a picture of her family members ahead of her brother Siddharth's marriage. The adorable picture also has her mother, uncles and aunts in the frame, all passing off a beaming smile before wedding festivities begin.

Also Taylor Swift released her first single Me! after her 2017 album Reputation. The music video of the new track was a clear departure from her 2017 album, thematically and visually.

Scroll down for more news from the world of entertainment and lifestyle.

Avengers: Endgame, which serves as the final brick in the 22 film floor-plan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first decade, is a fan event before anything else. Read our review of Avengers: Endgame before you watch the film.

Read: Avengers Endgame Movie Review: You will be Fighting Back Tears

Actor Priyanka Chopra, who is in Mumbai to attend her sibling Siddharth’s wedding, seems to be having a great time with her extended family. The Quantico star shared a picture on Instagram showing beaming Chopra family members, including her brother Siddharth, mother Dr Madhu Chopra, uncles and aunts, who are at a dinner table.

Read: Priyanka Chopra Shares Adorable Family Pic Ahead of Brother Siddharth's Wedding

Over the years, Iron Man and Captain America from Avengers have become longstanding symbol of hope among those who have been religiously following their journeys ever since the inception of Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) in 2008. With Avengers: Endgame, they establish why their decade-long adventurous expedition was worth exploring.

Read: A Fan's Thank You Letter to Avengers Endgame Directors, Joe and Anthony Russo

Taking bonus points for its exemplary visual effects, Avengers: Endgame seamlessly traverses in realms, planets and timelines. Endgame, the culmination of Infinity Saga, demanded them to upscale their visual game. Visual effects for Endgame were created by ILM, Weta Digital, DNEG, Framestore, Cinesite, Digital Domain, Rise, Lola VFX, Cantina Creative, Capital T, Technicolor VFX, and Territory Studio. They worked for over 3,000 visual effects shots in the film.

Read: Avengers Endgame's World Class VFX Machinery Has Done Everything Right, Here's How

After midnight on Friday, April 26, Taylor Swift surprised fans by releasing a new track called 'Me!' It is clearly in departure with her last outing Reputation. Swifties were quick to catch up on the snake-turning-butterfly imagery.

Read: From Snakes to Butterflies, Presenting a New Taylor Swift in Me!

Check back tomorrow for more news from the world of films and fashion.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram