Avengers Endgame Press Event Features Empty Chairs for the 'Fallen' Superheroes
During a press conference held at Los Angeles, the Avengers: Endgame team left a number of seats empty for the characters who were snapped into oblivion by Thanos.
With mere weeks remaining for the release of Avengers: Endgame, the cast and crew of the film are on their toes to promote it. During a press conference held at Los Angeles, the team left a number of seats empty for the characters who were snapped into oblivion by Thanos.
Joining the event were Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige, Avengers: Infinity War's director duo Anthony and Joe Russo, and the cast of Endgame- Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Danai Gurira, Chris Hemsworth, Don Cheadle, Scarlett Johansson, Paul Rudd, Karen Gillan, Jeremy Renner and Brie Larson.
Jon Favreau, who hosted the night began the event by saying, "Clearly things look a little different in the post-‘Infinity War’ Marvel Cinematic Universe." He revealed that the empty seats are a gesture of tribute to all the fallen Avengers. "Post-Snap, there’s a few empty seats, so I’d like to welcome back the people that you see here onstage," the wrap quoted him as saying.
Given that the film is just weeks away from its release and has the longest runtime than any of the Marvel movie the cast had to remain tight-lipped about even more details than usual. Notably, this is the last time that the Avengers will be attending an event like this.
"It’s the family you wish you had, in a way. There’s something very bittersweet about this moment,” said Mark Ruffalo who plays Hulk/Bruce Banner in the films.
“As actors, we’re like vagabonds. We kind of bounce around. We have these intense relationships and then you don’t see anybody until you get nominated for something or you’re nominated in something and you end up at an awards ceremony,” he added.
Recently, Marvel released character posters for Avengers Endgame which hinted at the fate of the superheroes in MCU. The Avengers who are still alive were pictured in colour, while the ones who couldn't survive Thanos' snap were shown in grey.
Avengers: Endgame, which marks the end of phase three in Marvel Cinematic Universe releases on April 26.
Here are your Avengers, with plenty of empty chairs meant for their fallen comrades pic.twitter.com/5sdyFw5JKv— Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) April 7, 2019
