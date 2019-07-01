Avengers Endgame Re-released: Know What's New in the Film

Spoilers ahead: There are some major spoilers from Avengers Endgame re-released version.

Smashing a number of records and creating many new, Avengers Endgame dominated the box office. However, Marvel's latest outing failed to topple James Cameroon's 2009 release Avatar. But, the filmmakers had a plan B to assure that they sit atop the charts of the global box office by re-releasing Endgame.

Avengers Endgame returned to theaters on July 28 with reportedly six extra minutes of new footage. While the film is not re-releasing in many countries, here's everything you need to know about those extra minutes from Avengers Endgame.

A special tribute to Stan Lee

Stan Lee, who created a number of iconic superheroes for Marvel Cinematic Universe, breathed his last in 2018, before the release of Endgame. As the credits roll, reportedly a tribute to the marvel maverick appears with behind the sets footage of Lee starting from Iron Man (2008), along with comments from many directors.

In the backdrop, Lee's voice can be heard. "Not only did I not think I would be doing a cameo in such a big movie, I hadn’t dreamt there’d be such a big movie,” Time.com quotes Lee's VO, adding, "In those days, I was writing those books, I was hoping they’d sell so I wouldn’t lose my job and that I could keep paying the rent."

New footage of Hulk

Anthony Russo plugs in a deleted scene of Hulk in the film. In the video, the co-director thanks the audiences for sticking around and introduces a deleted scene that he and his brother Joe loved but due to time constraints couldn't keep in the final cut. The sequence would probably fit as Hulk's introduction as Professor Hulk as he receives a call from Captain America while saving a group of people from a burning building. It takes place when Tony Stark refuses to team up with Steve Rogers and Natasha Romanoff for a time travel gizmo. It is then that the two Avengers along with Scott Lang/Ant Man request Hulk to reunite for a breakfast.

A sneak peek into Spider-Man: Far From Home

It is known that Spider-Man: Far From Home is in direct continuation with Avengers Endgame and showcases the time post-Endgame without Iron Man. Using traditional MCU tactics, Spider-Man's upcoming film is teased in the post-credit scene. In a scene, Nick Fury (Samuel L Jackson) and Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) are in a Mexican town which has been destroyed by a cyclone and people residing there claim that the hurricane had a face. Jake Gyllenhaal enters as Mysterio and warns the two agents about the monster.

The additional scenes can also be seen in the digital version of the film.

