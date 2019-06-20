Avengers Endgame Re-releasing in Theatres With New Post Credit Scene and 'Extra Surprises'

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has confirmed that Avengers: Endgame will be re-released in theaters on June 28. In an interview to Screen Rant, the Marvel boss revealed that there would be a deleted scene, a tribute, and some “extra surprises” for fans.

Avengers: Endgame, which served as the culmination of the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, which kicked off in 2008 with Iron Man, is currently the second highest grossing movie of all time.

"Not an extended cut, but there will be a version going into theaters with a bit of a marketing push with a few new things at the end of the movie. If you stay and watch the movie, after the credits, there’ll be a deleted scene, a little tribute, and a few surprises. Which will be next weekend," Feige said.

Related: Keanu Reeves as Superhero? Kevin Feige Reveals John Wick Star Approached for Almost Every MCU Movie

This should also help Endgame topple the box office figures of James Cameron's Avatar. As of Wednesday, Avengers: Endgame's worldwide total is now USD 2.743 billion, putting the movie within USD 45 million (Rs 313 crore) of catching Avatar's USD 2.788 million to become the highest-grossing film of all time.

Avatar has been the highest-grossing film of all time since 2009, where it raked in a worldwide gross of USD 2.78 billion and became the first movie to make over two billion dollars at the box office. Avatar stole the top spot away from Titanic, which was the highest-grossing film for twelve years before then.

After a record-setting opening weekend which saw the Russo Brothers-directed film raking in a staggering USD 1.22 billion, the Marvel juggernaut's hot pace predictably cooled off.

Meanwhile, Endgame will re-open just a few days prior to Marvel's Spider-Man: Far From Home premiere, giving fans the opportunity to rewatch the Marvel juggernaut. Spider-Man: Far From Home is set minutes after Avengers: Endgame wraps as a story and shows Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland) coming to terms with Tony Stark/Iron Man's death in the movie.

Follow @News18Movies for more