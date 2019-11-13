Avengers Endgame: Robert Downey Jr-Katherine Langford's Deleted Scene Released on Disney+

This article contains spoilers

Avengers Endgame completed the third phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and gave the most heartbreaking scene of its decade. The death of Tony Stark, when he as Iron Man sacrifices his life for the greater good. A number of alterations were made to that particular scene. One of the changes included a scene between Tony stark and his daughter Morgan. The scene did not make it to the final cut of the film.

Langford, who shot to global fame with her role of a high schooler in the Netflix drama, played the adult version of Tony Stark and Pepper Pott's daughter Morgan (played by Lexi Rabe) in the film. She was set to appear in a dream sequence once Tony Stark/ Iron Man wears the Infinity Gauntlet and snaps his finger. However, it was reported that the test audience seemed confused with the segment, forcing the directors to remove the scene from the movie.

Now, with the launch of Disney+, Landford’s deleted scene is featured in the 'Extras' section under Avengers: Endgame on the streaming app. Going by the videos making rounds on the Internet, the deleted scene takes place directly after Iron Man snapped his fingers destroying Thanos and his army. He appears in the soul world, a strange in-between realm where Thanos meets young Gamora after his own fateful snap in Infinity War.

An emotional Stark is glad to meet his teenage daughter, who assures him that she got to live her life because of what he did. While the superhero is self-doubting his actions, Morgan says she's proud of him and Tony bids her goodbye saying that if she's happy, he's happy too. He's also seen whispering, 'I Love You 3000' in her ears.

In an earlier interview, The Russo brothers explained that this scene was a mirror of Thanos'scene with a young Gamora in the Soul world. In that scene, a young Gamora asks the Mad Titan whether he had succeeded in his mission to wipe of half of the universe's population. When he says yes, she puts across the question: "What did it cost?" And his answer is "everything."

Joe Russo explained the sequence was meant to provide Tony Stark with some closure, but the test audience could not connect with the scene emotionally and it was removed.

