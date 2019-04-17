DontSpoilTheEndgame: Thanos Still Demands Your Silence, Russo Brothers' Plea to Avengers Fans

Avengers: Endgame, the final chapter in Marvel's Infinity Saga, arrives in cinema halls in less than two weeks. It's the culmination of 11 years and 22 films in an unprecedented universe of superhero saga, dozens of beloved characters, and the hard work of hundreds of thousands of people.That's why Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo are doing everything they possibly can to prevent Endgame spoilers from leaking.The co-directors of the film have issued an official anti-spoiler statement by launching #DontSpoilTheEndgame campaign on Twitter.The launch of #DontSpoilTheEndgame follows a reported leak of Endgame footage that appeared online late Monday and sent long-time Marvel fans into an anti-spoiler frenzy.In an open letter posted to The Avengers' official Twitter account on Tuesday, the Russo brothers wrote:To the greatest fans in the world,This is it. This is the end. The end of an unprecedented narrative mosaic spanning eleven years and eleven franchises.For all of you who have been on this journey with us since the very beginning, sharing every high and low with your family, your friends, your classmates, your co-workers. Investing so deeply in every character and storyline. Laughing. Cheering. Shedding tears. Giving so freely of your thoughts and emotions in spirited dialogue, theories, fan art, and fan fiction. Please know that the two of us, along with everyone involved in Endgame, have worked tirelessly for the last three years with the sole intention of delivering and surprising and emotionally powerful conclusion to Infinity Saga.Because so many of you have invested your time, your hearts, and your souls into these stories, we're once again asking for your help.When you see Endgame in the coming weeks, please don't spoil it for others, the same way you wouldn't want it spoiled for you.Remember, Thanos still demands your silence.As always, good luck and happy viewing...The Russo Brothers#DontSpoilTheEndgameAvengers: Endgame will hit theaters on April 26, and stars Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Mark Ruffalo as the Hulk, Chris Evans as Captain America, Scarlett Johansson as the Black Widow, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Don Cheadle as War Machine, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Josh Brolin as Thanos, Gwyneth Paltrow as Pepper Potts, Letitia Wright as Shuri, Samuel L Jackson as Nick Fury, Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan, Brie Larson as Captain Marvel and Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie.