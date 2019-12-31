Avengers Endgame Sells Most Online Tickets in India, Uri The Surgical Strike is Second in 2019
Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame was the highest-selling movie in India this year, in terms of online ticketing. It is followed by Uri: The Surgical Strike, Kabir Singh, Saaho, War, The Lion King and Mission Mangal.
Every Marvel superhero from Iron Man and Thor to Captain America and Black Widow, assembled one last time to save the world from the supervillain Thanos with Avengers: Endgame, which shattered several box office records. Helmed by the Russo Brothers, Joe and Anthony, the film marked the end of the third Marvel phase. It released in India in April.
The data on ticket sales was released by the popular online platform BookmyShow. In 2019, BookMyShow hosted over 1880 films across languages and Avengers: Endgame, selling over 8.6 million tickets, has ended up the highest-selling Hollywood movie. It is followed by the Vicky Kaushal-starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike, with over 5.7 million tickets sold on the platform.
This was followed by Kabir Singh, Saaho, War, The Lion King and Mission Mangal.
According to the data, the demand for Hindi film grew 12 per cent since last year. Films in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Marathi were among the top regional films. It also showed that the demand for Malayalam movies rose by 108 per cent, followed by English at 45 per cent and Hindi at 25 per cent.
Actor Akshay Kumar's films sold 9.2 million tickets while Ayushmann Khurrana's films sold 6.3 million tickets overall.
In terms of live entertainment, the number of international live events listed on BookMyShow grew by 62 per cent in 2019. It also highlighted that the appetite for international live events grew significantly at 119 per cent. The popular events included: U2: The Joshua Tree Tour 2019, NBA India Games 2019 and Aziz Ansari's show.
