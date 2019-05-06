Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Avengers Endgame Shatters All Box Office Records, Priyanka Chopra Shares Throwback Pic From Met Gala

A British photographer recreated Steven Spielberg's 'Jaws' poster with a real life great white shark, Anupam Kher comes out in support of Akshay Kumar over citizenship row and Game of Thrones' latest episode underwhelms audiences.

News18.com

Updated:May 6, 2019, 7:50 PM IST
Avengers Endgame Shatters All Box Office Records, Priyanka Chopra Shares Throwback Pic From Met Gala
A British photographer recreated Steven Spielberg's 'Jaws' poster with a real life great white shark, Anupam Kher comes out in support of Akshay Kumar over citizenship row and Game of Thrones' latest episode underwhelms audiences.
Avengers: Endgame now stands as the second-biggest movie of all time with $2.188 billion worldwide. The Marvel juggernaut became the fastest film to gross $2 billion globally in just 11 days, crushing Avatar's record of 47 days. It has now generated $619 million at the domestic box office and $1.56 billion internationally.

The year was 2017 when Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas made their first public appearance together at the Met Gala red carpet. Love blossomed fast between Chopra, 36 and Jonas, 26, and soon the two got engaged and were married a year later. Expressing nostalgia for herself and the world over the time the actress first met her husband, PeeCee shared a set of photos of her and Jonas from the Met Gala event on her Instagram stories on Sunday.

The latest episode of Game of Thrones, written by DB Weiss and David Benioff, is packed with plenty of shocking moments that leave us staring, open-mouthed at the TV screen, wondering what just happened. After defeating the army of the dead, Daenerys Targaryen is all set to march south on King's Landing to reclaim the Iron Throne from Cersei, who says some very revealing things this episode after having been missing from the last two episodes of the show.

Scroll down for more news from the world of entertainment and lifestyle.

Disney’s Avengers: Endgame continues its unprecedented box office run, assembling another USD 145 million at the domestic box office during its second weekend in theaters.

Read: Avengers Endgame Fastest Film to Enter $2 Billion Club, Avatar's Record in Danger

Priyanka Chopra shared throwback images from her red carpet appearance in Met Gala 2017, alongside Nick Jonas. The photos from the 2017 ball are said to confirm that Chopra and Jonas had sparks flying between them.

Read: Priyanka Chopra Wants to Tell Future Children About Her and Nick Jonas' Love Story at Met Gala

The latest episode of Game of Thrones, titled The Last of the Starks, premiered on Hotstar today. Read our spoiler free review of the 80-minute long episode before you stream it.

Read: Game of Thrones S8 E4 Review: Deaths Don't Surprise in This Underwhelming Episode

British photographer captured a great white shark near the Guadalupe Island off the west coast of Mexico, as it raced towards the surface, recreating perfectly the motion pictures poster of Steven Spielberg's 1975 horror film Jaws.

Read: British Photographer Recreates Iconic 'Jaws' Poster with Real Great White Shark, See Here

Around 24 hours after Rahul Dholakia clarified that a foreigner can win a national artistic merit award, while speaking in defense of Akshay Kumar, and Rang De Basanti fame actor Siddharth took an indirect dig at the Kesari actor over his "non-political" interview with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, veteran actor Anupam Kher has come out in favour of Kumar.

Read: Anupam Kher to Akshay Kumar: You Don’t Need to Explain Your Loyalty to Anybody

Check back tomorrow for more news from the world of films and fashion.

