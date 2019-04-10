English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Avengers Endgame Sold Nearly Double the Advance Tickets of Aquaman, Infinity War, Captain Marvel Combined
The advance ticket sale of Avengers Endgame was nearly twice as the sale of Aquaman, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Avengers: Infinity War and Captain Marvel combined.
Image courtesy: Marvel Entertainment/ Instagram
Avengers: Endgame is still two weeks away from us and it has already gone into a record breaking spree. Pre-sale tickets for the 22nd film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe went on sale on Tuesday, last week, prompting fans to flock to sites like Fandango and AMC to grab their tickets.
The online ticket seller had reported that Endgame had set Fandango's first day pre-sales record overtaking Star Wars: The Force Awakens and it had broken the record in only six hours.
A week later, Endgame smashes more records. On Atom Tickets, the ticket sale was nearly twice as the sale of Aquaman, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Avengers: Infinity War and Captain Marvel combined, reports CNBC.com.
Going by the pre-sale trends of the film, it appears that the film is on track to become one of the biggest blockbusters of all time.
Talking about the film, after the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos' actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.
Recently, Marvel dropped the new footage from the highly anticipated follow-up that closes out a major chapter in the MCU. The sequel sees Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Mark Ruffalo as the Hulk, Chris Evans as Captain America, Scarlett Johansson as the Black Widow, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Don Cheadle as War Machine, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Josh Brolin as Thanos, Gwyneth Paltrow as Pepper Potts, Letitia Wright as Shuri, Samuel L Jackson as Nick Fury, Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Brie Larson as Captain Marvel and the remaining band of heroes formulating a plan to take down the Mad Titan after he wiped out half the galaxy.
Avengers: Endgame will hit theaters on April 26.
