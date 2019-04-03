LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Updated:April 3, 2019, 7:54 AM IST
Avengers Endgame Special Look: Fans Going Crazy Over Captain America and Iron Man Reunion
Marvel Studios released a new clip for 'Avengers: Endgame', which saw our two favourite superheroes Captain America & Iron Man reunite and it seems like their civil war might finally be over.
The Sokovia Accords were the reason for the Avengers' Civil War. It was the story point that divided Earth's Mightiest Heroes, creating a solid rift between Captain America and Iron Man as well as the rest of the Avengers team. However, the special look of Avengers: Endgame, dropped by Marvel Studios on Tuesday evening, saw our two favourite superheroes reunite and it seems like their civil war might finally be over.

Captain America: Civil War had an sledgehammer emotional impact on Marvel fans, courtesy a major showdown between Chris Evans' Captain America and Robert Downey Jr's Iron Man. And exactly why their reunite scene in the new clip proved to be a huge sigh of relief for all Marvel fans.

“It’s not about how much we lost, it’s about how much we have left," Iron Man says in the latest Avengers Endgame trailer. It appears that realising how much they've lost made Tony Stark and Steve Rogers realise how much they need one another.

Watch Avengers: Endgame new clip here:


Of course, fans are loving that "reunite scene". Soon after the special look was dropped online, fans flooded social media with their emotional reactions.

One fan tweeted, "Tony and Steve the moment they shake hands." Another wrote, "The Reunion We All Are Waiting For Cap And Tony."

Take a look:



















