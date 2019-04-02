English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Avengers Endgame Special Look: Iron Man, Captain America Come Face-to-Face With Thanos
Marvel Studios have released a new clip for 'Avengers: Endgame' leading up to the film's release on April 26 worldwide. Watch it here.
Marvel Studios have released a new clip for 'Avengers: Endgame' leading up to the film's release on April 26 worldwide. Watch it here.
The special look clip of Avengers: Endgame has checked in with the Earth's Mightiest Heroes as they prepare for final face-off with Thanos.
Marvel dropped the new footage on Tuesday evening from the highly anticipated follow-up that closes out a major chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The sequel sees Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Captain America (Chris Evans), Ant-Man (Paul Rudd), Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and the remaining band of heroes formulating a plan to take down the Mad Titan after he wiped out half the galaxy.
“We owe this to everyone who’s not in this room to try,” a somber Black Widow says in the teaser as the frame shifts to Iron Man who finally meets Pepper Potts on the Earth.
Soon, we see Iron Man ask Captain America if the latter trusts him, to which the first Avenger replies, “I do,” and the two, along with the other Avengers, leave for their mission in a spaceship.
But the highlight of the special look is saved for last when we see Iron Man and Captain America come face to face with Thanos.
“Where did that bring you?” asks Thor, come a voice “Back to me” from the background. Yes, it's Thanos.
Watch Avengers: Endgame new clip here:
Infinity War directors Anthony and Joe Russo, and screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely return for the new installment. Avengers: Infinity War generated over USD 2 billion in ticket sales worldwide, making it one of the highest-grossing films of all time.
Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26.
