Avengers Endgame: Spider-Man Star Tom Holland Almost Confirmed Quantum Realm Theory with This Major Spoiler
Tom Holland holds a bad reputation when it comes to keeping secrets and Marvel spoilers to himself.
Spider-Man star Tom Holland holds a bad reputation when it comes to keeping secrets and Marvel spoilers to himself. Of late an old video of the actor during the promotions of Avengers: Infinity War is making rounds of the Internet.
In the video he can be seen mentioning about Doctor Strange and Quantum Realm, the much talked about fan theory regarding the upcoming Marvel film, Avengers: Endgame. Answering who fumbles the most during the shooting, he names Benedict Cumberbatch and says, "He has the most difficult lines though. He has to talk about so much Quantum Realm stuff. I just have to talk about, ‘Yeah man, that’s awesome’. Mine’s easy, but his is all so difficult."
Unknowingly, the actor slipped out the details of Endgame because the two films were shot back to back and Infinity War did not deal with Quantum Realm theories. Taking a cue from the same, fans are assuming that the actor has given out spoilers, confirming some major plots of the film.
Earlier, a spoof article titled 'Tom Holland Accidentally Uploads Entire Avengers Movie to Twitter' took the actor by shock. For a moment, even Holland believed that he actually did it. Admitting it, he commented on the post, "this actually stressed me out. For a second I was like 's**it did I?'"
Apart from Tom Holland, Mark Ruffalo is also infamous for giving out spoilers. Earlier, while shooting for The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the actor revealed a lot more than he's allowed to.
Is Doctor Strange along with Black Panther, Spider-Man, Nick Fury and Scarlet Witch among others stuck in the Quantum Realm? We'll find out in Avengers Endgame which hits the theaters in April 2019.
