Avengers Endgame Star Chris 'Captain America' Evans Reveals Batman Was His Childhood Favourite Superhero

'Marvel vs DC' has been one of the most intriguing debates among superhero fans. While some fanship Batman as their idol, others swear by the Avengers for their Godly powers. But one cannot deny the fact that both DC and Marvel have their charm and their superheroes have been childhood companions for many.Recently, when Avengers: Endgame star Chris Evans who plays Captain America in the films was asked to reveal his childhood favourite superhero. The actor surprisingly revealed that he was a Batman fan while growing up. He also made a joke that his revelation about arch-rival DC's Dark Knight would land him in a soup."I wasn't that cool. I was more into cartoons like Bugs Bunny and Looney Tunes, things like that. I'll say, Batman. I probably shouldn't say that it's DC, I'm gonna get in trouble. But those Michael Keaton movies, those were pretty big, so yeah I'll say Batman," Evans recalled when asked a fan question by The Hollywood Reporter.Further, Evans also revealed his favourite scene as Captain America. He said, "I'm partial to that fight scene in the elevator (from 'Captain America: The Winter Soldier'). That was the first scene we shot in the second Captain America movie. It was my first time working with the Russos. It was the first time where it felt like Cap was kind of on his own.""The first Cap movie, it felt like everyone was really holding my hand. And the first Avengers movie, I just did my best to not get in the way," Evans, 37, added.Evans will next be seen as Captain America in "Avengers: Endgame", which is slated to be released in the UK cinemas on April 25 and the US theatres on April 26.