Chris Evans Has Captain America Fans Freaking Out Over This New Pic of Old Steve Rogers
Captain America actor Chris Evans is among the many stars of 'Avengers: Endgame' treating fans with exclusive photos from the sets.
Image courtesy: Twitter
WARNING: Spoilers ahead!
Avengers: Endgame had been on a spoiler lockdown ever since the film came out. But on May 6, film's directors Joe and Anthony Russo finally lifted the ban on the Marvel's juggernaut, allowing its cast members to be able to post behind-the-scenes pictures and videos from the sets on social media.
And Captain America actor Chris Evans is among the many stars of Avengers: Endgame treating fans with exclusive photos from the sets. On Saturday, the actor took to Twitter to share the behind-the-scenes look at his old man version of Steve Rogers.
The photo below, tweeted by Evans, shows him halfway through the process of becoming old Steve Rogers.
In the final scene of Avengers: Endgame, Steve Rogers goes back in time and lives out a happy life with his love Peggy Carter, before showing up again in the present as an old man.
And seeing Evans in this avatar has Captain America fans once again freaking out. Here's how fans are reacting to the picture on social media:
Meanwhile, talking about playing the iconic character for over a decade, Evans recently said, “It felt like graduating high school or college, you know. For the last month of filming I was letting myself go to work every day and be a little overwhelmed and a little nostalgic and grateful. By the last day, I was bawling. I cry pretty easy, but I was definitely bawling.”
Halfway there pic.twitter.com/frBsW4x4hQ— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) May 10, 2019
In the final scene of Avengers: Endgame, Steve Rogers goes back in time and lives out a happy life with his love Peggy Carter, before showing up again in the present as an old man.
And seeing Evans in this avatar has Captain America fans once again freaking out. Here's how fans are reacting to the picture on social media:
May 10, 2019
❤️ you always and forever. pic.twitter.com/Tb5P0XkiGy— Chris Evans USA 🇺🇸 + Dodger Evans 🐶 (@ChrisEvans_USA) May 10, 2019
Try some of that life that Tony told you to get 💛 Thanks for being Cap, Chris— Girbeagly (@Girbeagly) May 10, 2019
May 11, 2019
May 11, 2019
Chris, I want to say how impressed I was by your performance as the older Steve Rogers. I thought your mannerisms and voice were spot on and I was moved to tears. Steve may not be Captain America anymore, but I hope he (and you) will remain a part of the MCU. ❤️❤️❤️— Kate Mora || saw Endgame 3x (@jedikat71) May 11, 2019
Meanwhile, talking about playing the iconic character for over a decade, Evans recently said, “It felt like graduating high school or college, you know. For the last month of filming I was letting myself go to work every day and be a little overwhelmed and a little nostalgic and grateful. By the last day, I was bawling. I cry pretty easy, but I was definitely bawling.”
