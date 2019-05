Avengers Endgame Star Chris Evans Surprises Everyone at High School Reunion

Chris Evans attending his 20 year high school reunion and writing “Chris” on his little name tag the same weekend Endgame becomes the 2nd highest grossing movie of all time feels like the Chris Evansiest thing to ever Chris Evans pic.twitter.com/Bnc9vVsd1W — Collin (@collinsapera) May 5, 2019

While Chris Evans is riding high on the success of Avengers: Endgame, he seems sure to not have forgotten his roots. The Captain America actor, from the multi-billion dollar superhero franchise, was spotted attending his high school reunion with his classmates at a local restaurant in Sudbury, Massachusetts, reported Boston.com As per the news outlet, Chris stopped by at Conrad’s Restaurant in Sudbury, where his 20th high school reunion was happening. On the occasion, he mingled with his former classmates from Lincoln-Sudbury Regional High School at the eatery.Boston.com also quoted Donna Scott, one of the managers at the restaurant, saying, "Many people wanted to take pictures with him. Everyone was pretty excited that he was there."A user also posted an image of Evans on his handle and wrote, "Chris Evans attending his 20 year high school reunion and writing “Chris” on his little name tag the same weekend Endgame becomes the 2nd highest grossing movie of all time feels like the Chris Evansiest thing to ever Chris Evans. (sic)The image shared by the user shows Evans dressed in a casual black and white T-shirt. See here:Evans is currently filming for his show with Apple+, titled Defending Jacob. The limited series is based on the eponymous novel written by William Landay in 2012.Evans' latest film Avengers: Endgame has replaced James Cameron's Titanic as the second- highest money making film of all times. Going at this pace, the Russo Brothers' superhero spectacle may surpass Cameron's Avatar.Follow @News18Movies for more