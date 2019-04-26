Take the pledge to vote

Avengers Endgame Star Chris Hemsworth Misspells His Name, Twitter Has a Field Day

'Avengers: Endgame' stars had assembled outside the TCL Chinese Theatres in Hollywood where Chris Hemsworth signed his imprinted slab with a wrong spelling of his name.

News18.com

Updated:April 26, 2019, 5:14 PM IST
Avengers Endgame Star Chris Hemsworth Misspells His Name, Twitter Has a Field Day
Image: Chris Hemsworth/Instagram
With the biggest ensemble in a movie ever, Avengers: Endgame stars are bound to forget, misspell or mispronounce a name, here and there. However, Chris Hemsworth, who plays the Thor in the Marvel franchise, got his own name's spelling wrong in the midst of all the promotional bandwagon that has been lined up for the stars.

Chris, along with the 5 of the other original Avengers and Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, was getting his hand imprinted on to cement slabs outside the TCL Chinese Theatres in Hollywood. The ceremony was complete, among media and fanfare, and the stars posed for the camera. This when Chris' blunder of getting his own spelling wrong became apparent to fans worldwide. Chris signed off his slab as 'Chris Hemsworh,' seemingly eating up a T in the moment.

See here:




Fans got the opportunity to take a dig at the 35-year-old actor, who is known for his brawn in the superhero films. One user on Twitter wrote, "Chris Hemsworth absolutely forgot the 't' in his name and (tried) to add it after didn't he?"

While another tweeted, "Did chris hemsworth misspell his last name or tried to squeeze all the letters in so they would fit?"

Another still wrote, ""CHRIS HEMSWORH...maybe we were the ones who wrote it wrong all those years."

Avengers: Endgame has released in India amidst much fan frenzy. The film, which is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, is expected to earn close to 150-cr in the opening weekend in India. The film is estimated to surpass many box-office collections record globally.

