English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Avengers Endgame Star Chris Hemsworth Misspells His Name, Twitter Has a Field Day
'Avengers: Endgame' stars had assembled outside the TCL Chinese Theatres in Hollywood where Chris Hemsworth signed his imprinted slab with a wrong spelling of his name.
Image: Chris Hemsworth/Instagram
Loading...
With the biggest ensemble in a movie ever, Avengers: Endgame stars are bound to forget, misspell or mispronounce a name, here and there. However, Chris Hemsworth, who plays the Thor in the Marvel franchise, got his own name's spelling wrong in the midst of all the promotional bandwagon that has been lined up for the stars.
Chris, along with the 5 of the other original Avengers and Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, was getting his hand imprinted on to cement slabs outside the TCL Chinese Theatres in Hollywood. The ceremony was complete, among media and fanfare, and the stars posed for the camera. This when Chris' blunder of getting his own spelling wrong became apparent to fans worldwide. Chris signed off his slab as 'Chris Hemsworh,' seemingly eating up a T in the moment.
See here:
Fans got the opportunity to take a dig at the 35-year-old actor, who is known for his brawn in the superhero films. One user on Twitter wrote, "Chris Hemsworth absolutely forgot the 't' in his name and (tried) to add it after didn't he?"
While another tweeted, "Did chris hemsworth misspell his last name or tried to squeeze all the letters in so they would fit?"
Another still wrote, ""CHRIS HEMSWORH...maybe we were the ones who wrote it wrong all those years."
Avengers: Endgame has released in India amidst much fan frenzy. The film, which is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, is expected to earn close to 150-cr in the opening weekend in India. The film is estimated to surpass many box-office collections record globally.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Chris, along with the 5 of the other original Avengers and Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, was getting his hand imprinted on to cement slabs outside the TCL Chinese Theatres in Hollywood. The ceremony was complete, among media and fanfare, and the stars posed for the camera. This when Chris' blunder of getting his own spelling wrong became apparent to fans worldwide. Chris signed off his slab as 'Chris Hemsworh,' seemingly eating up a T in the moment.
See here:
this is so amazing pic.twitter.com/GNkuQYYXRd— ᴍᴊ ♡ saw endgame (@ethereaIparker) April 24, 2019
Fans got the opportunity to take a dig at the 35-year-old actor, who is known for his brawn in the superhero films. One user on Twitter wrote, "Chris Hemsworth absolutely forgot the 't' in his name and (tried) to add it after didn't he?"
While another tweeted, "Did chris hemsworth misspell his last name or tried to squeeze all the letters in so they would fit?"
Another still wrote, ""CHRIS HEMSWORH...maybe we were the ones who wrote it wrong all those years."
Avengers: Endgame has released in India amidst much fan frenzy. The film, which is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, is expected to earn close to 150-cr in the opening weekend in India. The film is estimated to surpass many box-office collections record globally.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Confirmed | Upcoming Toyota-Badged Baleno to be Called Glanza, Teaser Video Out
- How Saif Ali Khan Saved Kareena Kapoor From Falling Apart
- Disha Patani Broke Her Knee, Was Bed-Ridden a Week Before Shooting 'Slow Motion'
- Avengers Endgame Isn't the Only Victim of TamilRockers, Here are the Others
- Parrot 'Arrested' For Alerting its Drug-Dealing Owners of Police Raid in Brazil
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results