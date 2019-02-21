English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Avengers Endgame Star Chris Hemsworth to Play Hulk Hogan for a Netflix Biopic
Chris Hemsworth who is known for playing Thor in the Marvel franchise has been roped in to play wrestling legend Hulk Hogan.
Image courtesy: Instagram/ Chris Hemsworth's official account
Avengers: Endgame star Chris Hemsworth who is known for playing Thor in the Marvel franchise has been roped in to play wrestling legend Hulk Hogan. Netflix is in the early stages of developing his biopic, reports The Hollywood Reporter.
The streaming giant has obtained the rights and consulting services from Terry Gene Bollea AKA Hulk Hogan. The biopic is said to be helmed by The Hangover director Todd Phillips, while the script will be prepared by 8 Mile writer Scott Silver alongside John Pollono. This will be Todd Phillips with Scott Silver second association as the two are coming together as the respective director and writer of the forthcoming DC Comics movie The Joker.
Reportedly, the project is likely to be based on the formative years of Hogan’s rise into fame, covering his wrestling pursuit with the Florida wrestling circuit in the late 1970s and taking over as the face of the World Wrestling Federation in the 80s.
One of the biggest names in the world of wrestling, Hogan fever was at its peak in the 80s. Hulk Hogan's fandom echoed beyond boundaries leading to Hulkamania, a term popularly used for his fans. After firming his foot steady in WWF, he moved ahead as an actor, television personality, entrepreneur and musician.
Meanwhile, Hemsworth is best known for his portrayal of Thor- the God of Thunder in Marvel Cinematic Universe. The standalone film Thor came in 2011 and he reprised his superhero avatar in films like The Avengers, Thor: The Dark World, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Doctor Strange, Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War, and the upcoming Avengers: Endgame, which is scheduled to be released in April.
