Chris Hemsworth Would 'Still Love' to Do More Thor, Opens Up on His 40 Kg Fat Suit in Endgame
Chris Hemsworth revealed that he had to spend around three hours in hair and make-up, and creating a prosthetic fat suit that weighed 90 pounds (40 kg).
Avengers: Endgame saw Chris Hemsworth's God of Thunder become what has been referred to as "fat Thor". The character's physique transformed during the five-year time jump in the Marvel's blockbuster as he moved on from the tragedy at the end of Infinity War.
He entered a state of depression wherein he received a radical body transformation: he gained weight, and his hair grew longer and unkempt, making for quite the extreme transformation.
Now, Hemsworth revealed that he had to spend around three hours in hair and make-up, and creating a prosthetic fat suit that weighed 90 pounds (40 kg).
"I enjoyed that version of Thor,” Hemsworth, 35, said in Variety's latest cover story. "It was so different than any other way I played the character. And then it took on a life of its own."
"Physically, it was a good three hours in hair and makeup," he continued. "Then the prosthetic suit, particularly for the shirt-off scene, that was a big silicone that weighed about 90 pounds. It was certainly exhausting. I had weights on my hands and ankles just to have my arms and legs swing differently when I shuffled along through the set. People just kept coming up and cuddling me like a big bear or rubbing my belly like I was pregnant. Or trying to sit on my lap like I was Santa Claus."
With Avengers: Endgame now done and dusted, Hemsworth isn't sure what Marvel's plans for the God of Thunder are, but he’d love to play the part more.
"I'd still love to do more, to be honest," he said. "And I don't know what the plan is. I feel like we've opened up such a different character. I feel more energized for the possibility of where it could go. But I'll use that in other places and other characters if it's the end here."
