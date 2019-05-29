Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Chris Hemsworth Would 'Still Love' to Do More Thor, Opens Up on His 40 Kg Fat Suit in Endgame

Chris Hemsworth revealed that he had to spend around three hours in hair and make-up, and creating a prosthetic fat suit that weighed 90 pounds (40 kg).

News18.com

Updated:May 29, 2019, 3:21 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Chris Hemsworth Would 'Still Love' to Do More Thor, Opens Up on His 40 Kg Fat Suit in Endgame
Image courtesy: Twitter
Loading...
Avengers: Endgame saw Chris Hemsworth's God of Thunder become what has been referred to as "fat Thor". The character's physique transformed during the five-year time jump in the Marvel's blockbuster as he moved on from the tragedy at the end of Infinity War.

He entered a state of depression wherein he received a radical body transformation: he gained weight, and his hair grew longer and unkempt, making for quite the extreme transformation.

Now, Hemsworth revealed that he had to spend around three hours in hair and make-up, and creating a prosthetic fat suit that weighed 90 pounds (40 kg).

"I enjoyed that version of Thor,” Hemsworth, 35, said in Variety's latest cover story. "It was so different than any other way I played the character. And then it took on a life of its own."

"Physically, it was a good three hours in hair and makeup," he continued. "Then the prosthetic suit, particularly for the shirt-off scene, that was a big silicone that weighed about 90 pounds. It was certainly exhausting. I had weights on my hands and ankles just to have my arms and legs swing differently when I shuffled along through the set. People just kept coming up and cuddling me like a big bear or rubbing my belly like I was pregnant. Or trying to sit on my lap like I was Santa Claus."

With Avengers: Endgame now done and dusted, Hemsworth isn't sure what Marvel's plans for the God of Thunder are, but he’d love to play the part more.

"I'd still love to do more, to be honest," he said. "And I don't know what the plan is. I feel like we've opened up such a different character. I feel more energized for the possibility of where it could go. But I'll use that in other places and other characters if it's the end here."

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram