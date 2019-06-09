Avengers Endgame Star Chris Pratt and Arnold Schwarzenegger's Daughter Katherine are Married
This marks Chris Pratt's second marriage and Katherine Schwarzenegger's first. The 'Jurassic World' star split from actress Anna Faris in August 2017 after eight years of marriage.
Image courtesy: Reuters pictures
Actor Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger, the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, have finally married in a gathering that has been described as an “intimate and very romantic setting ceremony”.
The couple tied the knot in Montecito, California, near Santa Barbara, according to multiple reports.
Guests in attendance included Pratt's 6-year-old son Jack, her siblings — brothers Patrick and Christopher, Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn and Schwarzenegger family friend (and Pratt's Parks and Recreation co-star) Rob Lowe.
“You can tell today is the happiest day for Katherine. She hasn’t stopped smiling. And Chris seems giddy with excitement. The whole family took wedding photos, including her parents Maria (Shriver) and Arnold (Schwarzenegger). Everyone just looked so happy," a source told PEOPLE.com.
This marks Pratt's second marriage and Schwarzenegger's first. The Jurassic World star split from actress Anna Faris in August 2017 after eight years of marriage. The two share one son together, named Jack.
Pratt, 39, and Schwarzenegger, 29, were first linked together last June, when they were spotted on a picnic together in Santa Barbara, California. They were later seen on dates around Los Angeles and outings with Jack in tow. Soon after, they made their relationship Instagram official when Pratt shared a sweet collage of Schwarzenegger on her birthday last December.
They announced their engagement on social media back in January after seven months of dating.
In April, Schwarzenegger celebrated her bridal shower with an intimate party at her mother's Los Angeles home. Oprah Winfrey was among the 100 guests.
Earlier that month, Pratt also made his red carpet debut with Schwarzenegger at the Avengers: Endgame premiere.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Bharat Movie Review: Salman Khan At His Patriotic Best
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
Ahead of Bharat, Katrina Kaif Opens Up On Salman Khan and Her Career
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ananya Panday Rubbishes Reports of Her Lying About USC Admission, Posts Photo with University Letters
- Hero Maestro Edge 125 First Ride Review: Comfortable & Classy
- 'Hate Crimes Won't be Tolerated': Internet Rallies Support for Lesbians Assaulted for Not Kissing
- Sophie Turner Now Blames 'Lazy' Jon Snow Actor Kit Harington for GoT Starbucks Coffee Cup Blunder
- ICC World Cup 2019: Why ICC Objected To Dhoni's "Balidan" Insignia On Gloves
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s