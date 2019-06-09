Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Avengers Endgame Star Chris Pratt and Arnold Schwarzenegger's Daughter Katherine are Married

This marks Chris Pratt's second marriage and Katherine Schwarzenegger's first. The 'Jurassic World' star split from actress Anna Faris in August 2017 after eight years of marriage.

News18.com

Updated:June 9, 2019, 8:13 AM IST
Image courtesy: Reuters pictures
Loading...

Actor Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger, the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, have finally married in a gathering that has been described as an “intimate and very romantic setting ceremony”.

The couple tied the knot in Montecito, California, near Santa Barbara, according to multiple reports.

Guests in attendance included Pratt's 6-year-old son Jack, her siblings — brothers Patrick and Christopher, Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn and Schwarzenegger family friend (and Pratt's Parks and Recreation co-star) Rob Lowe.

“You can tell today is the happiest day for Katherine. She hasn’t stopped smiling. And Chris seems giddy with excitement. The whole family took wedding photos, including her parents Maria (Shriver) and Arnold (Schwarzenegger). Everyone just looked so happy," a source told PEOPLE.com.

This marks Pratt's second marriage and Schwarzenegger's first. The Jurassic World star split from actress Anna Faris in August 2017 after eight years of marriage. The two share one son together, named Jack.

Pratt, 39, and Schwarzenegger, 29, were first linked together last June, when they were spotted on a picnic together in Santa Barbara, California. They were later seen on dates around Los Angeles and outings with Jack in tow. Soon after, they made their relationship Instagram official when Pratt shared a sweet collage of Schwarzenegger on her birthday last December.

They announced their engagement on social media back in January after seven months of dating.

In April, Schwarzenegger celebrated her bridal shower with an intimate party at her mother's Los Angeles home. Oprah Winfrey was among the 100 guests.

Earlier that month, Pratt also made his red carpet debut with Schwarzenegger at the Avengers: Endgame premiere.

